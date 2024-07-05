The end of the course for the students of the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) is just around the corner. Parents and students, from preschool to high school, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of July 16, the date set on the calendar of the SEP for the end of classes. This closing of the 2023-2024 school year marks the beginning of the long-awaited Summer Vacation.

Before the holidays begin, all students will have a long weekend. The school calendar of the SEP indicates that Friday, July 12 will be a day off. This day is not an official break, but it will allow students to enjoy one last long weekend before the summer break. During this day, students will Teachers will carry out an Administrative Discharge dedicating himself to grading assignments and updating grades on the digital platform.

On Monday, July 15, just before the end of coursethe distribution of report cards for all levels of basic education will take place. This is an important date for parents, as they will be able to find out about their children’s academic performance during the 2023-2024 school year. The distribution of report cards will allow parents to evaluate their children’s progress and prepare for the next school year.

Regarding the school calendar for the 2024-2025 cycle, it has been reported that students will return to classrooms on Monday, August 26, 2024. This new school year will start with renewed energy after the Summer Vacation.

The first break of the new school year will be on September 16, coinciding with the celebrations of Independence Day. This holiday commemorates the Mexicans’ struggle for freedom from Spanish rule and is a significant date in the school and national calendar.