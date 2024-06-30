Bill approved by the Senate extends deadlines for completing courses and paying scholarships

Mothers and fathers with newborn or adopted children may have more time to complete higher education courses or research and postgraduate programs. A PL (bill) approved on Tuesday (June 25, 2024) by the Senate extends the deadlines for completing courses and paying scholarships for students with newborn or adopted children.

The text has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies and is headed for presidential approval.

According to the proposal, the deadlines for completing courses, submitting final work, including course completion work, and holding thesis defense sessions (boards) and required publications must be extended for a minimum period of 180 days.

The period may be 360 ​​days when the child born or adopted is a person with a disability.

According to Senator Professor Dorinha Seabra (União-TO), rapporteur of the proposal in the Senate Education Committee, the proposal mainly benefits women.

“Often, women have to make an impossible choice between caring for their newborn or adopted baby, in many cases hospitalized, and the deadlines that they legally need to meet. In many cases, the scholarship is the mother’s only means of support.”he said.

The extension of the dates will also apply to situations prior to childbirth, such as high-risk pregnancies and work in research that involves risk to the pregnant woman or the fetus.

With information from Brazil Agency.