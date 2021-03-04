Spain’s health ministry had initially proposed to a Thursday meeting of the Public Health Commission that all regions maintain perimeter closures over the Easter period and that students could not return to their normal place of residence.

The Balearic health minister, Patricia Gómez, said that the Balearics would comply with this requirement where students are concerned, if it were mandatory. However, she pointed out that the Balearics are different to other regions, by virtue of being islands, and that the Balearics would be offering free PCR tests to residents returning to the islands.

The minister for the presidency, Mercedes Garrido, stated that students from the Balearics who are studying on the mainland “are residents of the Balearics“and have not had problems with returning previously. The system of free testing was initially set up for the Constitution holiday in early December.

The commission has now agreed that students can return for Easter, although it is asking that “unnecessary trips” are avoided. Regional governments are being urged not to lower their risk alert levels from two weeks prior to the start of Easter, even if “indicators are favorable”. (The start of Easter can be taken to mean the week leading up to Easter Sunday, which is April 4.)

There will be perimeter closure of all regions over Easter, but the regulations regarding this under the current state of alarm do actually allow for mobility in order to “return to the place of habitual or family residence”.