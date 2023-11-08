In Polyarnye Zoryi, Murmansk region, educational institutions conducted distance learning due to an outbreak of ARVI and pneumonia among children.

Since October 12, 31 students and one teacher have been diagnosed with such diagnoses. Another person fell ill with coronavirus. There are 23 children and nine adults being treated for pneumonia in the hospital.

News agency “Bi-port” with reference to the head of the city, Maxim Pukhov, clarifies that students of the Polyarnozorinsky Energy College and students of additional education institutions will study remotely until November 12th.

The mayor noted that from the beginning of the holidays it became noticeable that the morbidity situation was stabilizing, since contacts between children were reduced to a minimum. According to the head of the local Rospotrebnadzor, Yulia Romanova, the measures taken are quite sufficient to ensure that by the end of the restrictive measures, that is, by November 12, the epidemic situation has returned to normal.

City residents were urged not to visit public places unless necessary, protect pulp from viruses and maintain hygiene.

Earlier, on November 8, it was reported that experts had identified ten cases of the Pirola variant of the coronavirus in Russia.

On October 6, it was reported that about 50 cases of infection with the new strain of coronavirus “Pirola” (BA.2.86) have been registered in the UK. Doctors called the main signs of COVID-19 a runny or stuffy nose, headache, sore throat, fatigue, and sneezing.