Mexico City.- Law students from nine higher education institutions warned on Monday about the risks posed by the approval of the reform to the Judicial Branch, considering that it undermines the autonomy of judges and violates the democratic system and the separation of powers.

“Any modification that seeks to influence, directly or indirectly, the autonomy of judges puts the balance of powers and the impartial administration of justice at risk,” they said.

“The current direction of the reform violates the democratic system and the division of powers, which are fundamental in our society.” Through a statement, the students demanded that federal legislators listen to the demands and proposals of members of the Judiciary, experts, researchers and students, before consummating the approval of the constitutional changes.

“It is worrying that a reform of such magnitude is being carried out without a genuine inclusive dialogue. This dialogue should include the participation of judges, as well as experts, academics, civil society, legal professionals and students, who represent the next generation of jurists and defenders of the law and the people,” they said.

The student societies also expressed their solidarity with the workers of the Judicial Branch who are participating in a day of protests and announced that they will remain vigilant of the decisions in Congress. “We express our support and solidarity with the workers of the Federal Judicial Branch and our interest in the construction of a Judicial Reform that addresses the social realities of our country, that values ​​the autonomy of the Judicial Branch and that places the rights of all people at the center,” they said. “We will remain vigilant against any action that compromises the integrity of the Constitution and our institutions.” The document, published on social media, includes representatives of Students of the Faculty of Law of the UNAM, Ciudad Universitaria and Acatlán campuses; the Society of Law Students of the Universidad Iberoamericana, Mexico City Campus, and the Society of Students of the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM). Also from the Student Councils of the Faculty of Law of the Universidad Panamericana, Mexico Campus, Mixcoac and Ciudad UP headquarters; of the University Student Council of the Faculty of Law of the Universidad La Salle México, Condesa Campus, and of the Society of Law Students of the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE). The statement was supported by members of the Law Student Society of ITESO, Jesuit University of Guadalajara, Jalisco; the Law Student Society of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Monterrey Campus and Santa Fe Campus and Students of the Faculty of Law of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico.