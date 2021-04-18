Students will receive this Sunday Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in a new La Plata classic, this time for the tenth date of the Professional Football League Cup, with a particular seasoning: the Click Go back to play after 15 years and eight months in his stadium before his eternal adversary.

The match, the interzonal of the date, will be played in the new UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, which will receive the first classic after the remodeling from 3:45 p.m. It will be televised on TNT Sports.

The referee will be Darío Herrera from Neuquén, who replaced Germán Delfino, infected with coronavirus, while the assistant Ezequiel Brailovski will be in the place of Matías Savorani, also with Covid-19.

Estudiantes will once again be a local in the classic at their stadium, after 15 years and eight months, 12 games against their traditional rival, a situation in which they won nine wins and three draws.

After that last time on August 28, 2005, when Estudiantes won 1-0 with a goal from José Luis Calderón to Carlos Fernando Navarro Montoya, the classic will be played for the first time in the new ‘UNO’ stadium and will also be remembered for be the first classic in a pandemic and without an audience of any club.

After that game, the ‘Pincha’ began a tour of local itinerant at the Ciudad de Plata stadium (10 times) and in Quilmes (two). It was not bad. He finished undefeated with three equalities (all in the dome of avenues 25 and 32) and nine victories (seven in the Unique and two in Quilmes), beginning that series in the historic classic of October 15, 2006 when Estudiantes won 7th 0.

Today the classic finds them in the fight to qualify for the quarterfinals, a company that Students has as a very likely objective in Zone A and not Gymnastics, in Zone B, which has it difficult to be a little relegated.

Estudiantes, with Ricardo Zielinski as coach, has 15 units and last round he defeated Aldosivi at home, returning to victory after four games without doing so, with two draws and two setbacks.

Gymnastics, with the tactical direction of the duo Mariano Messera and Leandro Martini, lowered his level a lot, with only one win in the last six games he played and reached the classic with two defeats in a row. The “Tripero” with 10 points must win tomorrow since otherwise the classification would be a chimera.

In Students Jorge Rodríguez would enter for Nazareno Colombo, while in Gymnastics there is a doubt in defense between Maximiliano Coronel and Lonaro Morales.

Probable formations

Students: Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Agustín Rogel, Fabián Noguera and Juan Sánchez Miño; Manuel Castro, Iván Gómez, Nazareno Colombo and Ángel González; Francisco Apaolaza and Leandro Díaz. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.

Gymnastics: Rodrigo Rey; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Coronel or Leonardo Morales, Germán Guiffrey and Matías Melluso; Harrinson Mancilla and Víctor Ayala; Johan Carbonero, Brahian Alemán and Matías Miranda; Lucas Barrios. DT: Mariano Messera-Leandro Martini.

Referee: Darío Herrera.

Basketball court: Students of La Plata.

Start time: 15.45.

TV: TNT Sports.