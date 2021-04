Estudiantes de La Plata, who after an auspicious start stacked four presentations without triumphs, receive this Saturday Aldosivi de Mar del Plata, which alternates good performances with other disappointing ones, in a match valid for the ninth date of Zone A of the Cup League.

The match will be played from 4.15pm on the Estudiantes court, with refereeing by Fernando Echenique and live TV on TNT Sports.