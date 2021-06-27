Students in the UK have found a new way to skip face-to-face classes at their schools. All they need is a rapid covid-19 detection kit (known as LFD) and a little orange juice, informs RT.

The test to do the test (Video capture).

The trick, although not always effective, has been shared on social networks such as Instagram and TikTok through explanatory videos that have gone viral.

The trap

When drops of orange juice or soft drinks such as Pepsi or Coca-Cola are put into an LFD test, it can produce a positive result because the acidity of the drink destroys the antibody proteins of the test, he says RT.



The acidity of the drink destroys the antibody proteins in the test (Video capture).

In an email you had access to Daily Mail, Gateacre School in Belle Vale, Liverpool, warned parents of this new trend and urged them to “be extremely vigilant” when their children take the test, reproduces RT.

In addition, they advised them to remind their children that “a positive LFD test must later be confirmed by a positive PCR.”

