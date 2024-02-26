Students | Thousands of students go to Turku to ski the hill, even though there is no snow – HS is looking for interviewees

Finland's biggest winter festival Pikkulaskiainen will be held in Turku again. HS is looking for participants in the event to be interviewed.

Finland the biggest winter festival Pikkulaskaianen will be held again next Thursday in Turku. Students from all over Finland come to the event.

An important part of the event is the hill race, where teams compete with self-made climbing equipment. The competition is won by the group with the most impressive, creative and funniest bill. There are 15 teams competing this year.

HS followed the event also last year. Back then, the hill was lowered with, for example, a creation imitating a sailboat and Star Wars – on the familiar X-Wing ship from the movies.

The event area is right in the heart of Turku, Kauppatori. Snow is brought to the market for the hill race from Impivaara in Turku.

“I can't say the exact number of cubes yet. There will be a lot of truckloads of snow,” says the event's marketing and communications manager Delay Leijon.

Last year, 150 cubic meters of snow were shipped to Kauppatori.

To the event more than 16,000 tickets have been sold, which is 3,000 more than last year.

“We have sold more tickets than ever in Pikkulaskiainen's history,” says Leijon.

The event area has, among other things, a silent disco and a rib container. In addition, participants get to enjoy live music: they get on stage Lauri Haav and the “mystery hill artist”, who will be revealed on the morning of the event day.

The event also includes an app tour. The apps are used to visit predetermined restaurants and other places and collect stamps.

A little girl in the background is the Turku University of Economics and Business Administration. The event is planned and implemented by students as volunteers.

