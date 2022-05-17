Students This spring’s students Juunia Honkanen and Venla Hämäläinen decided to write a language that is not spoken anywhere as a mother tongue – “Fire came”

The Latin Extensive Curriculum Exam is possible to complete for the last time in the spring 2025 student transcripts. Students from Kuopio, Juunia Honkanen and Venla Hämäläinen, explain why it is worth studying even rare languages.

Kuopio Recent high school students June Honkanen20, and Venla Hämäläinen18, will soon be holding unique student certificates.

Honkanen and Hämäläinen were the only candidates to take part in the comprehensive Latin student matriculation exam this spring. There are not very many similar student certificates in Finland, as only a handful of candidates take an extensive Latin exam each year.

The Student Examination Board (YTL) announced the results of the spring student enrollment to high schools on Tuesday. In addition to Honkanen and Hämäläinen, there will be about 24,700 new students in Valkola this spring.

Today the vintage, which will be completed in the spring, is the first to be overshadowed by the corona epidemic every three academic years;. According to Hämäläinen, the easing of corona restrictions as the student parties approach has therefore felt particularly good.

“All three writings were involved pandemic and the pressure that now must not become painful. Especially this time in the spring, when graduation was up, whether to write, ”says Hämäläinen.

“Afterwards, I wondered if it was a tough thing to be able to keep my head together and focus on the writings, even though such a bastard was hovering all the time. ”

Honkanen finds even good aspects of the Korona era. Before each writing, high school candidates were in distance learning. Honkanen admits that sometimes Teams lessons revolve in the background.

“There was a bit of neglect of other subjects, but at the same time I was able to focus properly on reading the student exams.”

Spring lawsuits are celebrated on June 4th. Venla Hämäläinen (left) decided to send party invitations to a close circle with a modernist Whatsapp message instead of a mail. June Honkanen’s party offers at least pizzas, macaron pastries and Karelian pies.

Corona time changed many high school traditions.

The old dances of second-year students were postponed many times. They were finally held last November as a gala without dances. The nightmares of the graduates were celebrated in April after the student writings.

Last year, Honkanen served as chairman of the board of the high school student body. Usually, the government organizes events for high school students throughout the school year, but during Korona many the event had to be canceled.

“Creative solutions had to be invented to replace the canceled events. We developed a lot of dress-up days because they were low-threshold events that could be organized despite the corona, ”says Honkanen.

On theme days, for example, students had to carry high school books and a computer anywhere outside the backpack during the school day..

Honkanen and Hämäläinen are part of a small group.

They passed the matriculation exam for an extensive Latin curriculum, which is no longer possible for a long time. The experiment will be held for the last time in the spring of 2025.

“The reason is the very small number of authors,” says the Secretary General of the Student Examination Board. Tiina Tähkä.

Last fall, only one candidate enrolled in the Latin Extensive Curriculum Exam. He also failed to attend the exam.

A few dozen students complete a Latin short or extensive high school curriculum each year. The Latin comprehensive curriculum exam is based on high school and the short curriculum exam is based on high school studies.

Despite this, the results of the Latin short and broad curriculum undergraduate examinations have been equivalent in the selection of certificates for higher education institutions.

Honkanen and Hämäläinen chose the language when they applied for high school. The older siblings of both had studied Latin, which encouraged them to try the language. Honkanen says that he has been interested in ancient times and different languages ​​since he was a child, so Latin seemed like a natural choice.

“Studying Latin differs from all other subjects in the way it is studied. We had about half of the courses in grammar and translation of texts and half had culture.“

Although Latin is not spoken as a mother tongue anywhere in the world, Honkanen and Hämäläinen see that proficiency in the language will also be useful in the future.

Hämäläinen has applied to study in medical fields, in whose studies he believes that the Latin vocabulary is sufficiently used.

“Our Latin teacher always says that every Latinist is home to a little scholar. By translating ancient texts, one learns to find connections between Latin and other things. At the same time, you learn perseverance and fast information retrieval. Curiosity has grown and general education has expanded, “says Honkanen.

According to Hämäläinen, Latin skills have also been useful in learning other languages. He feels that Latin has developed its source critique.

“We had a dictionary with us in the matriculation exam. Not everything you have to remember, but when there are many options in the dictionary, you need to know what is appropriate for any context, ”says Hämäläinen.

Twosome hopes that other high school students will also dare to choose and write rare foreign languages ​​in high school, even though current higher education scoring does not favor short optional language writers.

“Of course, it is still possible to study languages ​​later, but I think that learning languages ​​in high school has been made as easy as possible,” says Hämäläinen.

“You don’t have to aim for the moon from the sky and aim for the writings right away, but you can start and try one or two courses. Then it can happen as I did in high school with a Latin: there was a rush, “he adds.

Honkanen and Hämäläinen were the first to talk about Latin studies Savon Sanomat.