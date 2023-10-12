Students | The student union of the University of Helsinki went through the change negotiations – Operates with a turnover of millions

The change negotiations are based on HYY’s weakened financial situation.

Helsinki the university’s student union (HYY) has completed the change negotiations it started in September.

According to HS’s information, HYY is scheduled to announce on Thursday what concrete effects the change negotiations will have on labor relations.

Change negotiations the background is HYY’s weakened financial situation.

In all its silence, HYY has published on its own website in September bulletinaccording to which the weakened financial situation is underpinned by the “radical changes in the operating environment and financial challenges of the Ylva group owned by the student union, which significantly affect the size of the profit distribution paid to the student union.”

Ylva has been heavily involved in the real estate business in recent years. It is building the Lyyra quarter in the Hakaniemi and Kallio area, where in the future it is planned to find a hotel, business and office spaces, and apartments for researchers. The entire block is scheduled to be completed early next year.

In 2022, Ylva’s turnover was EUR 24.9 million and EBITDA was EUR 9.4 million. The result for the financial year was 4.7 million euros, just below zero. There were more than 200 million euros in interest-bearing net debt. The market value of real estate and investments was more than 450 million euros, and Ylva’s equity ratio (in terms of market value) was almost 58 percent.

HYY’s according to the announcement published on its website, the board of the student union will present to the representative board a plan for the implementation of other savings and adjustment measures in its 2024 budget proposal.

The representative council of the student union will decide on the 2024 budget in December.