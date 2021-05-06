Students The resilience and mental health of university students has deteriorated during the pandemic, according to the survey: “There are too many people who are doing really badly”

During the spring, polytechnics try to reach those students whose studies have not progressed.

Prolonged The pandemic period has weakened the resilience of many students, according to the Association of Finnish Student Unions (Samok), which represents polytechnic students. distance learning survey responses.

About 7,300 polytechnic students responded to the survey this spring. Sixty percent of respondents felt their endurance and mental health deteriorated during the pandemic. An equal number experienced more loneliness than before.

Samok conducted a similar survey of polytechnic students a year ago. At the time, many respondents said that the exception period of a couple of months had not significantly affected their own studies or well-being.

Students are now more clearly divided into those who are doing well and those who are doing poorly, says Samok’s chairman Oona Löytänen.

“There are simply too many people who are doing really badly,” Löytänen says.

Finland nearly 300,000 college students have been mostly in distance learning for more than a year.

In the polytechnics, some efforts were made to arrange contact teaching for first-year students last autumn. During the pandemic, some practical teaching as contact teaching has also been arranged for students in the fields of social and health care and technology, for example.

“Those who study in areas where the disease has been in the spread stage almost all the time have been in an unequal position. In Northern Savonia, for example, it has been possible to have a lot in contact teaching, ”says Löytänen.

Nearly half of the students at the end of their studies reported in the survey that their studies were delayed during the pandemic. Compulsory internships or study courses abroad, which were part of the studies, were postponed or canceled.

“To some extent, the internships have been able to be arranged later, but some of the answers revealed that it is not possible to do all the work tasks that an intern would normally do during the internship.”

Studies delay was also common in those who felt that their motivation or mental health had deteriorated greatly during the pandemic.

Student organizations have called for investments in student well-being and mental health during a pandemic. According to the organizations, investing in students’ mental health is essential to enable students to enter working life as able-bodied.

At the beginning of the year, polytechnics were transferred to the services of the Student Health Care Foundation (FSHS). According to Löytänen, the students have found the scope of the services well.

According to the answers, there is a persistent perception that the FSHS queues are so long that it is pointless to dream of getting to the reception. Löytänen emphasizes that the FSHS congestion at the beginning of the year has already been resolved, and queuing times at the national level are not particularly long at the moment.

Some respondents said their mental health problems worsened during the pandemic. Some also talked about suicidal thoughts.

“The answers also show that some no longer have the resources to seek help. It also requires an effort to find out where you can get help. ”

Inquiry the results are in line with the surveys made by polytechnics to their students and staff, says the chairman of the board of the rector’s council of polytechnics (arene) Mervi Vidgrén. He is also the rector of Savonia University of Applied Sciences.

“It seems that some feel the situation is very pregnant, but there are also students who feel that this approach is right for them.”

Vidgrén identifies congestion in student mental health services. At the same time, he wonders whether colleges could better provide students with low-threshold support and encounters.

“Now we are trying to find those students whose studies have not progressed or who have not been reached by the teachers. The aim is to reach out to them this spring and tell them what kind of support and help is available. ”

Some universities have already announced that mass lectures will be held as distance learning next autumn as well. According to Vidgrén, the polytechnics have not yet decided on the arrangements for teaching in the autumn, but the hope of returning to campuses is high.

“When you think about polytechnic skills, there’s a lot of craftsmanship that can’t really be studied remotely. But this is a big digital leap, and we want to keep the good practices we learned from them. ”

In March college students were disappointed when government students organized by interest rate information did not provide the long-needed concrete means to alleviate the situation of university students.

As a result, the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central) convened representatives of universities and student unions. Saarikko asked each university to present three measures to promote student well-being.

According to Vidgrén, some measures have already been started with funding allocated by the Ministry of Education and Culture at the beginning of the year to projects supporting student well-being and community. Some polytechnics have hired university curators and study psychologists, for example, with project funds. In addition, wellness groups have been organized for students.

According to Vidgrén, project funding of six million is a good start. For a very long time, it is not enough: funded projects last about 1.5 years.

“There has been a learning gap and nausea in universities that doesn’t go away in an instant. There is a significant need to continue to support student well-being. ”