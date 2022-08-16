EP Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 2:19 p.m.



More than 120 volunteers participated this Tuesday in the Harvest Festival of the School of Agronomists of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), according to sources from the educational institution in a statement.

Students, professors, researchers and administration staff from the university community gathered to collect more than 6,000 kilos of merseguera grapes at this annual event that is an opportunity to learn about the winemaking process. Like last year, the UPCT will recognize all students who have participated with a credit.

With the harvested grape, this Wednesday and Thursday the Tomás Ferro wine will be produced. This traditional variety from Campo de Cartagena was recovered by researchers from the UPCT School of Agricultural Engineering.

Bodegas Luzón, which for a few years has been advising on the winemaking process, will bottle and market the 2022 vintage. This company from Jumilla, part of the Fuertes group, collaborates with the School of Agricultural Engineering to recover and value this native variety from the Campo from Cartagena.

The research project started years ago at the UPCT results in the training of Agronomists in Viticulture and the creation of this wine made from this grape, which is grown using controlled deficit irrigation technology to achieve the maximum potential of the variety. .

The Tomás Ferro estate, where the vine is grown, combines the tradition of a grape adapted to the land and local climate with the use of modern agronomic technologies that enhance its quality and allow water to be saved during production.