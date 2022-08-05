Students take a point in their visit to Paranaense, in Copa Libertadores

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
They met in the first leg of the quarterfinals.
August 04, 2022, 09:46 PM
Brazilian Athletico Paranaense, from the former coach Luiz Felipe Scolariyielded this Thursday a draw at home to Estudiantes de La Plata in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.
Great point for students
In the first few minutes, both teams were cautious and only 16 minutes into the match, the first clear goal option was presented, this time for the Argentine team, when Luciano Lollo, after a corner kick, demanded the defense of local goalkeeper Bento.
In the 27th minute, with the support of the VAR, the Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela annulled a penalty that he had scored for an alleged handball in the area by Leonardo Godoy after a shot by the Argentine Tomás Cuello.
The following minutes and the beginning of the second half were almost identical, with an even process, but without major dangerous plays on Bento and visiting goalkeeper Mariano Andújar. In the last quarter of an hour, Athletico Paranaense, current champion of the Copa Sudamericana, advanced their lines and added all their chips in the attack.
In the 81st minute, due to the forward position of right back Khellven, one of Paranaense’s most incisive players, the referee annulled a goal by defender Thiago Heleno. The second leg will be played on Thursday of next week in La Plata.
The winner of the series will meet in one of the semifinals against the winner of the key played by the also Brazilians Atlético Mineiro and Palmeiras, who tied 2-2 in the first leg in Belo Horizonte and will define their classification in Sao Paulo.
AFP
