Home policy

From: Michael Kister

Press Split

Racist lies about migrants in Springfield are causing unrest. The misinformation spread by Trump and Vance has serious consequences.

Springfield – “In Springfield, they eat the dogs – the people who came in – they eat the cats, they eat the pets of the people who live there,” Donald Trump claimed about Haitian migrants during the televised debate on the US election. This racist false claim had previously been spread by his vice presidential candidate JD Vance. As a result of these statements, 33 bomb threats were received against public buildings in Springfield, which is why state police forces must now secure the city’s schools.

The city administration of Springfield, headed by Republican Mayor Rob Rue, has repeatedly stressed that these claims have no basis in reality. Karen Graves, spokeswoman for the city, clarified: “There is not a single report from residents of pets or other animals being stolen, eaten or killed in any way.” The Republican governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, also described the statements by Trump and Vance in an interview with the US broadcaster ABC as “garbage that simply isn’t true.” Nevertheless, he didn’t think it was necessary to criticize the two for it.

The Republican campaign duo Trump and Vance are unthinkingly spreading right-wing conspiracy theories about migrants from Haiti. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Trump and Vance take up right-wing extremist conspiracy theory against migrants

On October 9, Vance first brought the conspiracy theory into focus by referring to X (formerly Twitter) claimed that “reports” showed “that pets are being kidnapped and eaten by people who should not be in this country.” According to a reconstruction of the WashingtonPost He was likely referring to a social media post from September 6 that showed a screenshot of an alleged earlier post from Springfield that claimed the “neighbor’s daughter’s friend” saw a cat hanging from a tree to be slaughtered and eaten. The post went on to claim, without any evidence, that the tree belonged to a house where Haitians lived.

Vance followed up on September 15, telling CNNIf he has to “make up stories to get the American media to actually pay attention to the suffering of the American people, then I will do it.” Far-right activist Laura Loomer may have been the one who suggested the idea of ​​the pet lie to Trump and Vance.

Loomer, who had described the September 11, 2001, attack as an “inside job” and had been banned on Twitter for anti-Islam posts, was, according to CNN-Information has recently been seen more and more frequently in Trump’s circle and is said to have his private cell phone number. When the former president landed in Philadelphia before the TV debate against Harris, Loomer left his private jet with him.

Governor sends additional police officers to protect Springfield schools

Governor DeWine has now increased police presence in Springfield to prevent a possible escalation of violence. The local Haitian community, which comprises between 10,000 and 15,000 people, fears such riots. Viles Dorsainvil, a graduate theologian and director of the city’s Haitian Community Help & Support Center, told the Mirror He said he feared “that these allegations could escalate into mass violence.” He even spoke of the danger of a pogrom against Haitians.

In response, the governor has sent 36 additional Highway Patrol officers to Springfield. They will provide additional security throughout the city and search the public schools every morning. “Our children deserve to be in school,” DeWine said at a press conference.

Just one day after the TV debate between Trump and Harris, several bomb threats were received against public buildings in Springfield. The town hall, two schools, the vehicle registration office and the driver’s license testing station were evacuated by the police, but no explosive devices were found.

Trump blames Democrats and continues to incite against migrants

Meanwhile, on X, Trump continues to attack migrants. Ironically, he blames the rhetoric of his Democratic opponent and her party for “taking politics in our country to a whole new level of hate, abuse and distrust.” The bullets are flying “because of this communist left rhetoric,” said the ex-president.

Donald Trump escapes assassination attempt on golf course in Florida – pictures and impressions View photo gallery

Despite the potential danger posed by the misinformation about the Haitian community in Springfield, Trump appears unfazed. He reiterated that it is “an unforgivable sin” to “allow millions of people from unknown countries to invade and take over our country.” The borders must be “closed” and “the terrorists, criminals and the mentally ill” must be immediately “removed from American cities and communities” and “deported.” michael (mickis)