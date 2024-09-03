The new academic year has started with a national campaign, under the slogan “From Student to Leader”, which aims to involve all segments of society in the educational process, and urge them to play an integrated role in supporting students and contributing to creating future leaders. The campaign includes four axes targeting the educational system, teachers, students, and their parents.

The Zayed Educational Complex in Al Warqaa, Dubai, launched an initiative that focuses on highlighting the importance of integrating the roles of the educational system’s elements, including the students’ parents, to motivate them to shape their future according to their ambitions, to become influential leaders in their community. The school placed a large board at its entrance, on which the students’ parents write their wishes for their children’s future.

The complex administration also placed boards for a number of students, documenting their future ambitions, and wrote on them: “Today’s dream is tomorrow’s reality… From student to leader… Together we build a promising generation that will shape the future of the Emirates.”

Among the pictures on the panels was a picture of a student wearing an astronaut costume, with the words “Zayed’s Ambition” written on it, and a panel with a picture of a female student wearing a pilot’s uniform.

Hanan Ibrahim Obaid, Deputy Academic Director at the Complex, confirmed that the Complex was keen to translate the campaign’s objectives into a number of enrichment programmes and interactive activities to prepare a generation of conscious leaders capable of supporting the sustainable development process in the country.

She stressed the focus on highlighting the importance of integrating the roles of the educational system’s elements, to motivate students to shape their future according to their ambitions, to become influential leaders in their community.

She pointed out the importance of the family’s role in providing a positive environment for developing students’ skills, and urging students to set their future goals and strive to achieve them.

She pointed out the efforts made by Dubai Police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, in addition to the cartoon character “Salama”, who welcomed the students of Zayed Educational Complex.

For their part, students from the complex expressed their future ambitions in a practical way, through the uniform they wore to the complex at the beginning of the school year. Among them were those who wore the Emirates Airlines uniform, wishing to work as a flight attendant or captain.

The idea of ​​writing down the students’ future wishes on a board at the entrance to the complex was well received by the students’ parents, who recorded their wishes for their children’s future on the board. Among these wishes was that the student would become a doctor, a cybersecurity engineer, an astronaut, and other specializations and professions that would provide the student with a prestigious future, while at the same time supporting the community and contributing to the country’s renaissance.

The students’ parents confirmed that they see in their children the bright future they hope for themselves and for society.

They pointed out that the wise leadership of the UAE spares no effort in providing the appropriate educational environment for success, distinction and excellence, adding that the achievements made by the country in this short period of time arouse within every Emirati citizen the ambition to achieve excellence in everything, especially study and work.

They added that it is wonderful that the complex management has motivated them with a gesture that urges them to define their ambitions for the future, and the words written on the board will remain a motivation for the students to work and strive to achieve the wishes that they wrote, or that their parents wrote for them.