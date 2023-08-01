Students | Some students have difficulty getting the student discount in the HSL application

The background of the problem can be both HSL’s application and attendance registrations made to the Oma opintopolku service.

In part students have been having trouble getting the student discount for their season ticket in HSL’s application since the beginning of the week. For some students, the problem has already been fixed, but some still have problems.

“I noticed the situation yesterday, and it hasn’t gone away,” says a person who visited the HSL service point in Elielinaukio, Helsinki, on Tuesday afternoon Tiia Rantu27.

Rantu, who studies at the University of Tampere, shows the HSL application on his phone.

“I have registered to be present for the upcoming semester, and the Oma opintopulku service should transfer this information to the application. But the app just slanders that it doesn’t recognize me as present and thus I don’t get a student discount.”

Helsinki The University of Helsinki student who contacted Sanomat about the matter says that, according to his understanding, the situation is related to the fact that, at least on behalf of the faculty, he has not been marked as present in the Oma opintopolku service.

The HSL application retrieves information about the student’s attendance status through the service. On Wednesday, HS could not reach a representative of the University of Helsinki to comment on whether there are problems or delays in attendance registration. However, it seems that the problem is not only related to the University of Helsinki.

The employee of the Elielinaukio service point interviewed by HS also says that a few students have visited the place on Tuesday to wonder about it.

According to him, it is a fairly typical problem at the beginning of August.

He says that the student must be marked as active and present in Oma opintopolu in order to receive the student discount. However, the information is not always updated or the entries appear with a delay. According to him, the problem is that no one from the universities can be found to help while the summer holidays are still going on.

The service point also says that they have given the students who came to the place a student discount, if they have been able to prove their student status.

For some students, the problem has been solved by logging out and in in the HSL application, or by making a strong identification in the application using bank credentials.

of HSL on the other hand, from communications, it is reported that HSL’s application has had problems during Monday and Tuesday morning, due to which some students have not received a student discount through the application.

According to the communication, there would have been no more problems after Tuesday morning.