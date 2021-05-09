A number of public and private school teachers in Fujairah reported that the month of Ramadan witnessed an unjustified absence of a number of students, at all levels of education, despite the Ministry of Education’s reduction in class hours in the distance education system.

The teachers emphasized that the phenomenon of students ’absence from the lessons and leniency in them may negatively affect the level of the student, especially that the study was continuing in it despite the lack of commitment of a number of students.

The director of a government school in the Emirate of Fujairah, who preferred not to be named, confirmed that the percentage of female students ’absence in her school reaches 5% during school days in the month of Ramadan, noting that the distance education system and the reduction of class time did not make a difference in the percentage of students’ commitment to attend.

She noted that the month of Ramadan is accompanied by social habits that lead to changing daily behavior, and therefore students must be prepared in advance for these special changes, which is related to adequate sleep hours, as remote classrooms witness a lack of student interaction with teachers, some of them sleep during the class, or deliberately shut down the camera.

She indicated that the administration and teachers sought to solve this problem by imposing short exams on students, in most school stages, to determine their level of understanding of the lessons and alert them to the importance of the lessons.

Aisha Muhammad supported her in the administrative opinion of a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, saying that “absenteeism rates during the blessed month of Ramadan varied from one stage of study to another. Distance education classes, for the stages starting from the seventh to the twelfth grade, witnessed an absence of only 7%. , While it reached in the other stages from 10 to 15% ».

She indicated that the percentage of commitment is high among students who receive hybrid education, which the school made available after the approval of the Ministry of Education, through physical attendance to the school during three days a week, and receiving distance education for the rest of the week, noting that the school studied solutions in not missing classes. The study is requested by non-compliant students, by sending files related to educational materials that have been studied daily for review under the supervision of their parents.

The teacher at a government school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Moza Muhammad, confirmed that the leniency of the students’ parents in requiring their children to attend daily classes remotely led to a decline in their academic levels among some students, as a result of their frequent absences during the month of Ramadan, noting that some parents think that Classes during the month of Ramadan will be explained later, and this is not correct, indicating that teachers make great efforts to communicate information and clarify lessons for students of all school levels.

An Arabic language teacher at a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Mona Muhammad, said, “The students’ failure to adhere to the lessons remotely, will have a negative impact on them. The period that passed was three study weeks, which is an insignificant number of daily classes and new lessons, which may be Missing 7% of students are not committed to daily attendance.

She pointed out that some students deliberately turn off the camera, and activate the mute feature throughout the lessons to avoid direct interaction with the teacher, and they are often asleep, not paying attention to what the teacher says, and their attendance only in order not to register them on the absence list.

• Distance education and the reduction of class time did not make a difference in the commitment rate.

• Applying short exams to determine the level of understanding the lessons and alerting the importance of the lessons.





