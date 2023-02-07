Former state representative is a professor and planned to return to the institution if she was not elected to the Senate in 2022

The students of the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo) published this Monday (6.Feb.2023) a petition against the return of the former state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PRTB-SP) to the faculty of the institution. A lawyer trained at USP, Paschoal is a professor at the university and planned to return to teaching if she lost the Senate elections.

According to the document prepared by Centro Acadêmico 11 de Agosto, the news about the return of the former deputy is received with “disturbance”. The students also said that Paschoal abandoned the “democratic values” that should permeate the classrooms of the institution.

The text also criticizes Paschoal’s participation in legally substantiating the impeachment process against the former president. Dilma Rousseff (PT) and its support for the government of the former chief executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The lawyer became known when she signed the action that led to Dilma’s impeachment. She is also known as an opponent of the PT and the left.

In 2018, he was elected to Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) by the same party as Bolsonaro, at the time, the PSL. She was his ally at the beginning of his term, but later distanced himself by disagreeing with the president when he clashed with Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR).

Despite the distance, he maintained support for most of the actions of the federal government.

However, in the note, the USP students stated that the “alleged” Paschoal’s disagreement with the extreme right movements are “minimum” and what they consider to be “blood” in your hands.

Read the full text of the note released by the Academic Center 11 de Agosto on February 6, 2023:

“The return of Janaina Paschoal to teaching activities at the USP Faculty of Law is news that was received with dismay by the student body at Largo de São Francisco and by the Centro Acadêmico XI de Agosto.

“Since becoming one of the leaders and the main legal guarantor of the extreme right, Janaína has abandoned the democratic values ​​that should permeate the classrooms of the country’s main legal education institution.

“A notorious example of this deviation is being one of the few professors who did not sign the ‘Letter to Brazilian women and men in defense of the Democratic State of Law’, a historic document written by the Faculty of Law, which brought together Brazil in defense of democracy.

“We consider that Janaína Paschoal has made an indecent contribution to the country. She was responsible for legally substantiating the impeachment process against former President Dilma Rousseff and, in 2018, she supported and surfed the Bolsonarist wave to reach a mandate in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo.

“In the four dark years that the country faced under the Bolsonaro government, Janaína presented herself as a kind of enlightened Bolsonarist. However, his alleged disagreements with extreme right movements are minimal and we consider that there is as much blood on his hands as on theirs.

“Fortunately, the population of São Paulo denied her a seat in the Senate. On the other hand, her defeat in politics makes a return to the arcades possible. That’s why, before she sets foot in the Free Territory of Largo de San Francisco again, we want you to know that she is no longer welcome.

“Today, the USP Faculty of Law belongs to black and poor students. Today the university belongs to the defenders of democracy, not its detractors. That’s exactly why you don’t fit here anymore. Our classrooms have become too big for you.”