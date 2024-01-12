School: Valditara, 'good firmness, principal and teacher Tasso, teaching respect for rules'

On the matter of the Tasso high school in Rome, the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, expresses his appreciation to the school director and teachers for their firmness demonstrated regarding the institute's occupations. “The constitutional, and therefore democratic, school – specifies Valditara – is the one that teaches to respect the rules and to combine freedom with responsibility”.

The reference is to the proposal of the principal, Paolo Pedullà, to sanction students with 10 days of suspension, socially useful activities and 5 in conduct who occupied the historic Roman classical high school for a week in December.

Pd: “School is not a place of punishment but of dialogue”

“The school management of the Tasso high school in Rome has proposed to the class councils a very harsh punishment against the students who occupied the school in recent weeks: ten days of suspension with forced social activities and five in conduct”. This was explained by Michela Di Biase, PD group leader in the bicameral Childhood and Adolescence commission. For her, it is “a choice that does not respond to the values ​​of inclusiveness that should be the basis of scholastic institutions. School is not a place of punishment but of dialogue. The punitive principle must be commensurate with the actions performed and cannot prevail over educational and training principles”.

