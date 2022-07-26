The members of the Amsterdam student body ASC/AVSV who made misogynistic statements last weekend have resigned from their position within the association. This was revealed in a press release this afternoon. ASC/AVSV will also not register new aspiring members for the time being.

“The Senate of the ASC/AVSV believes it is important that all time and energy is devoted in the coming period to proper research into and an adequate response to these events,” the message reads. Princess Amalia was supposed to join the association. The Government Information Service does not comment on the matter and the consequences for a possible membership of the princess.

Yesterday a video came online of the celebration of the thirty-fourth lustrum of ASC/AVSV, which took place last Sunday. During that party at the NDSM wharf, speeches were held at a gathering of male students where women were labeled ‘whores’. For example, the gentlemen would break the necks of women to ‘stick their dick in’. Women were also referred to as ‘semen buckets’ in a speech.

The men who have spoken are also threatened, according to Rector Heleen Vos, the association’s highest director. “That’s why I call on people inside and outside the organization to immediately stop the incitement and threat that those involved are currently experiencing online and physically.”

letter of protest

The events of Sunday are confirmed in a protest letter from several hundred members to the board of the association. In it they write: ‘We are done with this sexism. We can already hear the men thinking, ‘it’s just a joke’. We think the joke is over. Showcase culture change for a year, and then use these kinds of terms yourself and that it is also applauded? What the hell are we doing.’ See also Three people injured in a mine collapse in Kuzbass

Vos about this in the press release: ,,The norms and values ​​have already come up for discussion in the past period. In response to this, a culture shift was announced and set in motion last year. I must now conclude that our efforts to this end have in any case not yet been achieved, or insufficiently, at least in part of our association. It shows that there is still a long way to go before what we are aiming for with the culture shift is achieved in practice.”

The Senate of the Amsterdam corps is currently gathering all possible information about Sunday’s events and also investigating whether other things went wrong during the anniversary celebration. “On the basis of as complete a picture as possible, we will take adequate follow-up steps so that there are proportional consequences for those involved and such misconduct are banned from our association for good.”



Quote

The norms and values ​​have already come up for discussion in the past period Heleen Vos, highest director of the association

The four male speakers have apologized for their misconduct. Three speakers were present at the event. All three of them submitted a request to resign this afternoon and that request was accepted. These members will also apologize in person during a meeting at the society.

Universities and college are very displeased

The Amsterdam universities and the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (AUAS) are very displeased after the misogynistic speeches at the party of the Amsterdam student corps ASC/AVSV The money tap will therefore remain closed for the time being.

The University of Amsterdam (UvA), the Free University (VU) and the HvA withdrew all grants in September 2021 due to excesses during the initiation period. The corps, which Princess Amalia wants to join, would not receive any scholarships for at least a year and an end date was not agreed.

In regular consultation, it is now always examined whether a culture change is taking place that justifies the reopening of the money tap. “The latest incident does not help with that,” said UvA spokesperson Yasha Lange on behalf of the three institutions. “It will be taken.”

The spokesperson called the latest events “unacceptable”, especially now that a process is underway to regain trust with the universities and the university of applied sciences. “There doesn’t seem to be any reason to go back on our decision from last year. We consider this a very serious incident.”

Dejuvenation last year was stopped prematurely

It won’t go wrong for the first time. The board of the Amsterdamsch Studenten Corps and the Amsterdamsche Vrouwen Studenten Vereeniging (ASC/AVSV) prematurely halted the hazing process last year. Six fraternities had been guilty of gross assault and humiliation, according to internal investigations.

The Government Information Service does not want to respond to a request from this site to receive a statement from Princess Amalia about the latest abuses at the Amsterdam corps. The princess has recently indicated in her book that she wants to become a member of the largest association in the Netherlands.

There will be an investigation into statements made during the celebration of the lustrum of the Amsterdam Student Corps and the Amsterdam Female Students Association. © ANP



When asked, the police say they can’t say anything about possible reports against the speaking students who made misogynistic statements. This concerns private persons who made their statements during a closed meeting of their association.

The university is awaiting the internal investigation that is currently being conducted into the misogynistic statements. In any event, the board of the Reunion Association believes that four discredited members of the Amsterdam student association cannot maintain their exemplary role.

Caroline van der Plas (BBB) ​​responded in Op1 to the cross-border statements by the Amsterdam Student Corps: