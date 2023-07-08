Students of the Technical High School 170 are recorded smoking marijuana in the middle of class and in front of a teacher who seems not to notice, this in Santa Fe de Tlajomulco.

In a video released by the N+ medium, it was documented how at least a couple of students are involved in the consumption of the substance in the classroom.

One student prepare marijuana on high school bylaws in which the address of the campus is appreciated, to later put a pen stopper inside it and try to smoke it.

The third student involved would be the one who took the video, in which the teacher giving an explanation in front of the blackboard.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, on June 15, it was announced that the secondary school began to be investigated after an alleged abuse was committed against a student by a teacher.

The teacher was removed from office and the abuse is being investigated by the State Attorney’s Office, confirmed the Secretary of Education, Juan Carlos Flores Miramontes.

Receives more news from Jalisco on WhatsApp