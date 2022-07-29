Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- On the occasion of the end of the 2021-2022 academic years, preschool, primary and secondary students from the British School Mazatlán received their certificates in a ceremony held in the institution’s auditorium. The parents of the graduates also came to be by their side at this special moment.

academic act

With great emotion, the graduates of the three educational levels went one by one to the podium to collect their certificate, which were delivered by educational authoritieswho congratulated them on their achievement. Then some artistic paintings were offered. inside the institution’s auditorium by some students.