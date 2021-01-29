Parents of students, in a private school in the Emirate of Sharjah, reported that their children attend classes inside the classroom and receive virtual education, as their teachers work remotely from homes, and it was better for the school administration to inform them that students remain in their homes, so that it is safer for them. And to ensure that they will not suffer any injury.

While the school administration confirmed that this situation is temporary, because some teachers have had contact with cases infected with the “Covid-19” virus, and the teachers will attend school hours next week, after the quarantine period ends.

A student’s guardian, Muhammad Ahmad, said: “We were surprised that the school made a decision to suspend teachers’ school hours, and allowed them to teach students remotely from their homes, despite the fact that students are obligated to attend classes in school classes, and thus students receive distance education (hypothetical). ) From inside the school ».

He added, “The main reason behind choosing school education for our children was direct interaction with the teacher, especially since students are in the first stage of education, but the teachers’ attendance from homes misses this opportunity for them, and the school administration should have informed us of this procedure before applying it.”

The mother of two students, Shaima Abdel Moneim, stated that the school forced the parents of students who wanted to transport their children by school buses to pay the fees in advance, and did not inform them that the teachers are obliged to teach from home, so that the students’ families do not demand to reduce the transportation fees.

She indicated that the presence of the assistant teacher in the classroom would not be of educational benefit for the students, which would fill the void of the absence of the main teacher, because she plays the same role that the mother does if the family chooses for her children the distance education system.

The mother of a student, Hoda Tariq, stated that teaching students remotely from inside the classroom will not be safe for them, because there will be no control over their movements inside the classroom, especially when they are young.

The school administration demanded that alternative teachers be provided, with experience in teaching the subjects, so that they could play the role of their female colleagues if they were absent from school hours for one reason or another.

For its part, an administrator at the school confirmed that teaching female teachers from their homes to students in the school’s classrooms is applied to a limited number of classes, while the rest of the teachers are obligated to school hours.

She added that the school adopts a stay-at-home policy as part of the precautionary measures directed by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ministry of Education, and the Sharjah Special Education Authority. Therefore, in order to preserve the safety of students, the school administration preferred the teachers who were in contact with cases infected with Coronavirus remain in their homes. Teaching students are “online”.

She pointed out that this situation will end next week, after the end of the quarantine period prescribed for those in contact, noting that if the teacher performs her duties from her home, then there is an “assistant teacher” in the classroom to follow students in the classroom.

She emphasized that the school puts students ‘safety at the forefront of its priorities and not financial gain, and from this that in many cases the school runs a bus to transport only four students, stressing that the school does not aim behind the students’ attendance at the school despite the permanence of their teachers from their homes, justifying the collection of fees School buses.

Perform a PCR test

The Sharjah Private Education Authority has stated that, based on the developments related to “Covid-19”, and in the interest of the safety of all workers and students in educational institutions in Sharjah, all employees in private schools and educational institutions must conduct a nasal swab examination (PCR) every 14 days. With the exception of workers who have received the vaccine against “Covid 19”, and individuals who have obtained a medical report or certificate approved by the official health authorities in the country indicating that they cannot receive the vaccine according to their health condition, provided that the administration of the private educational institution ensures that they are examined by corona every 14 days.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

