Schedule: What time to see Movistar Estudiantes – Real Madrid?

Movistar Estudiantes and Real Madrid will meet this Sunday, February 7 in this meeting of the matchday 23 of the Endesa League 2020-21. The match will start at 18:30 hours and will be played in the WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Movistar Estudiantes – Real Madrid on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Movistar Estudiantes vs Real Madrid live with the narration of their regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can continue live the meeting, which begins at 18:30 hours, through #Let’s go.

Movistar Estudiantes – Real Madrid, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Movistar Estudiantes – Real Madrid. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.