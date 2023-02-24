United States.- Through social networks, the news was released about the students of a Texas school, who They raised more than 3 million pesos so that the 80-year-old janitor could retire.

At Callisburg High School, students raised over $200,000 to help the janitorMr. James, so you can retire.

Through the GoFundMe site, which was created on February 15 by three seniors, Banner Tidwell, Greyson Thurman and Marti Yousko, they were able to raise the money for Mr. James.

We recommend you read:

According to local media, one of the students said it was sad to see the 80-year-old man having to do things that a man his age shouldn’t do.

“Nobody deserves to work their whole life.” he added.

It should be noted that the goal was originally going to be $10,000 to cover rent, food, and monthly bills, but to date $249,000 has been raised from almost 8,000 donors.

Mr. James started working at the school in January after his rent increased by about $400 per month.

The campaign went viral on social media to raise awareness, but you wouldn’t expect it to explode.

Callisburg High School Principal Jason Hooper said he is proud of his students and others who also donated.