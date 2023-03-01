Home page World

From: Marcel Prigge

Schoolchildren in the USA have raised the equivalent of more than 240,000 euros to give their 80-year-old caretaker a decent pension. © Screenshots grey.thurman/TikTok/Fotomontage BW24

To give their 80-year-old caretaker a decent pension, students at Callisburg High School in Texas have started a fundraiser. With surprising success.

Callisburg, Texas – Students at Callisburg High School in Texas have started a fundraiser to give their 80-year-old caretaker a happy and well-deserved retirement. The participants themselves probably did not expect the overwhelming success of their campaign. But first things first.

Retiring largely financially independent is not always easy. Especially not if you are confronted with a hefty rent increase without a large income. The 80-year-old Mr. James from Texas also had to find out. After a rent increase of more than $400 a month, he was forced to return to his old job. He is the janitor at Callisburg High School in Texas.

“Nobody deserves to work their whole life”: Students start fundraiser

Three students took notice and started a fundraiser for Old Mr. James, which quickly became a viral hit. “Nobody deserves to work their whole life,” writes Greyson Thurman, one of the fundraiser’s initiators. The student started the collection event on the gofundme.com website in order to be able to pay the caretaker’s monthly bills.

Video goes viral: More and more people are donating to Mr. James

A video helped to find as many like-minded people as possible and draw attention to the campaign. It has meanwhile been clicked more than 20,000 times and the popularity of the people who feel sorry for the caretaker has grown steadily. “God bless you for trying to help this man” and “We are proud of you” are just two of the many comments that people under the video express their gratitude to the students.

No wonder, then, that the original fundraising goal of $10,000 was exceeded by far. During the 10-day campaign period, a total of more than 7,800 people donated money to Janitor. The donation limit has been raised again and again during this time.

“This will change his life forever”: Fundraising goal exceeded many times over

Just before the campaign ended, $247,955 was raised. “Thank you to everyone who donated,” Greyson Thurman wrote on the Gofundme page. “You all have a huge influence. It will change his life forever.” The fundraiser’s original goal—$200,000—was surpassed during the ten-day fundraiser.

The 80-year-old caretaker already knows he’s lucky, but didn’t want to be interviewed by the local media. However, Jason Hooper, the high school principal, told the press that Mr. James really appreciated the fundraiser. But he doesn’t want to be “part of the limelight”.