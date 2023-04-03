A group of students from the University of the Philippines (UP) demonstrated naked this Monday inside the campus of the faculty, in the north of Manila, where they demanded an end to violent hazing after the death of a young man in February in one of these initiation rites.

“Students, professors and members of the university fraternities, we must stop these barbaric acts that we call hazing,” a member of the Alpha-Omega-Phi brotherhood – the group that organized the protest – exclaimed to EFE, who preferred to remain anonymous.

About 70 students with their bodies naked (something unusual in a country as conservative as the Philippines) and dressed in masks that covered their faces, chanted slogans and carried banners demanding an end to violent hazing, where one could read “let’s stop the hazing” or “take your hands off our schools.

These Initiation rites in university fraternities return to the center of criticism in the Philippines after the death on February 19 of student Mathew Salilig24, after being beaten by seven members of the student group Tau Gamma Phi, from Adamson University (Manila), during the young man’s entrance ritual.

So far, seven members of said brotherhood who carried out the violent ritual have been indicted for Salilig’s death, and face up to 40 years in prison for violating the “anti-hazing law.”

Although the Philippines passed this law in 1995, the law has not stopped the hazing practice and the country debates what further measures can be taken in this regard.

These college sororities, in which all members are assigned an alias after passing the initiation ritual, are very popular in the Philippines; the last two heads of state were part of one in their youth.

Despite its fame, numerous voices have been demanding the prohibition or regulation of these rites for years, since since 2000 at least 50 young people have died during hazing, according to the local media ABS-CBN.

