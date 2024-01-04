Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/01/2024 – 20:40

Several people gathered this Thursday (4), on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, to protest against the increase in the price of public transport on rail, decreed by governor Tarcísio de Freitas.

The act took place under heavy rain. Even so, the protesters decided to walk from the open space of the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP), on Avenida Paulista, to Praça Roosevelt, in the center of the capital. Since last Monday (1st), the population of São Paulo has paid more to use the Metro and metropolitan trains. Tickets went up from R$4.40 to R$5.

The increase, however, did not occur on buses, which are managed by the city of São Paulo. On buses in the capital of São Paulo, ticket prices were maintained at R$4.40. The city hall also announced free access to this type of transport on Sundays.

“I will fight against the tariff. I’m a student and São Paulo will stop”, sang the protesters, most of whom were students. “Hey, Tarcísio, let me tell you. Either lower the fare or São Paulo will stop”, they shouted.

Privatization attempt

For protesters, the fare increase in São Paulo is combined with an attempt by the governor of São Paulo to privatize public transport. “Today’s act is a demonstration against the fare increase and for the free pass,” said Diego Ferreira, director of educational policies at the National Union of Students (UNE).

“We are also against the privatization of a public space. Transport must be public. It must be accessed by the entire population, not only to go to university, but to have the right to the city. Privatization, in addition to scrapping a public transport service, also means that people do not have access to the city. And we know that, with privatization, tariffs will increase”, added Ferreira, in an interview with Agência Brasil.

According to Sofia Rocha, director of Central Student Directory of the University of São Paulo (DCE Livre Alexandre Vannucchi Leme), today's event also has several other flags. “We are also resuming the 2013 agenda as the free pass and zero tariffs for workers”, he argued.

According to protesters, the increase in fares causes a series of problems, including an increase in school dropouts. “We know that evasion is now institutionalized. And we, at UNE, defend the free pass and understand that it is an advance in this process. The lack of student assistance and effective policies in this scenario means that the fight for a free pass is now expanding not only in São Paulo, but throughout Brazil. The fare increase in São Paulo was significant. It was an increase of R$0.60 and that is not easy. At the end of the month, that's where your lunch would go for the week, that's where your snack would go between classes. We know that this will greatly influence [no aumentou da evasão escolar]”, protested Ferreira.

For Sofia, those most affected by this increase are the poorest students. “It clearly harms the most vulnerable students. A student needs to travel to go to university or school. This increase in fare is heavy on your pocket. So, it is essential to be in this fight”, she concluded.

Wanted by Brazil Agencythe São Paulo government has not yet commented on the protest.