Many have already protested alongside Greta Thunberg. At the University of Winchester, the protest is directed against Thunberg, or more precisely: against her statue.

Winchester – Not gold, but bronze, the life-size statue of Greta Thunberg sits on the campus of the University of Winchester. She has been standing directly in front of the main entrance since March 2021 with her right index finger raised in warning. Now she comes to a secluded courtyard.

Almost 28,000 euros for the bronze sculpture: Students protest against the expensive statue

The initiator of Fridays For Future has already brought some people onto the streets around the world. The university students were just as persistent and protested against the sculpture. As the Daily Mail reported, the students accused the University of Winchester of wasting money and “greenwashing”. The sculpture cost 24,000 pounds (almost 28,000 euros). The students complain about money that could have been invested much more sensibly.

But the purchase of the sculpture did not just trigger peaceful protests and demonstrations. The bronze Greta also became – as it is said – a “target for anti-social behavior”. The university apparently had to take action and has now relocated the statue. Officially, to give it a more stable base. It was removed in July 2023.

New space on campus for the bronze statue of Greta Thunberg – campus spokesperson explains

Just in time for the beginning of the year, the sculpture is back and the new space speaks volumes: the bronze statue is no longer prominently displayed directly in front of the main entrance to the English university. Rather, your new place is hidden in a secluded courtyard. A university spokesman offers an explanation Hampshire Chronicle: “As previously reported, the statue has been removed for repairs and placed as planned in the West Downs courtyard garden, where it, along with the other works of art found there, can still be viewed and enjoyed by the public.”

Many students were outraged, but the statue also caused astonishment among locals. They lacked connection to the town of Winchester. Still others were surprised that such a young woman would receive a statue. Greta Thunberg only graduated in the summer of 2023.

From the main entrance to the back yard: the university's explanation doesn't convince everyone

Many of the university do not buy the explanation for the new location. “Obviously it's been eliminated because it's not popular and a waste of money – the next step is to melt it down,” the quote said Daily Mail an online post. Another local wrote: “What a silly, transparent statement.”

The real Greta Thunberg caused outrage in November 2023 when she made a pro-Palestinian appearance at a climate demonstration. (moe/nhf)