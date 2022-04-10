The Mochis. With the aim of developing tools that facilitate work and productive tasks in the fields, as well as housework in the most vulnerable communities in the mountainous area of Choix, students of the subject “Methods and Techniques of Forest Engineering for the Community Environment”, belonging to the Community Forest Engineering Programpresented their models of “Bicimáquinas”.

Biologist José Soledad Ibarra Rivera, an academic from the group, explained that the bicycle machines They are designed to provide a solution and/or serve as an alternative to the needs of communities where there is no electrical network service or the economy does not allow the acquisition of equipment and instruments for daily tasks.

The bike blender models were presented by the students Esmeralda Fierro, Elenice Beltrán and Leonor León, and the grain bike mill by student Javier Encinas.

Read more: Authorities present a proposal for the garbage collection service in Ahome

“This exercise in the application of eco-technologies is only possible thanks to the effort that the students have put into providing solutions to the problems of the communities,” said Professor Ibarra Rivera.