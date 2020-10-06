Delhi IIT released the result of JEE Advanced 2020 on Monday. Keshav Aggarwal of Millennium City has secured the fifth rank in All India. He scored 329 out of 396 in the examination. He also achieved 181st rank in JEE Mains. He wants to enroll in IIT Bombay and study engineering from there. His dream is to become a scientist. Keshav took coaching from the Fitji Institute for the exam. Institute officials claim that Keshav has become the state’s topper. He has scored the highest in Haryana. Keshav, who scored 97.6 percent in class X and 95.2 percent in class 12, completed his schooling from DPS Sector-45. Keshav’s father Naveen Aggarwal says that he has been a brilliant student since childhood. From the ninth grade he has made up his mind that he will serve the country by becoming a scientist. Keshav’s father is a new software engineer. He holds the position of Senior Director in a private company in Gurugram.

Keshav studied for 12 hours

Keshav credited the success to his parents. Keshav has achieved this success by studying for ten to 12 hours a day. In JEE Advanced, he has secured 104 marks in Physics, 115 in Chemistry and 110 in Mathematics. He kept a distance from social media while working hard to pass this exam. He says that when tired while studying, he used to talk to friends on the phone, watch movies, read books and play football, relieve stress. He said that all the students who appear in this examination should compete with themselves, not others. Success can be achieved only by knowing its flaws and removing it.

All India 312nd rank of Saksham of Gurugram

Saksham, a student of Gurugram-based DPS Sector-45, has secured 312nd rank in the examination. He had 365th rank in Mains. He wants to do engineering in computer programming from IIT Delhi. He said that he always got full support from home for studies. The parents always taught them to do better. Due to this, he has been able to take one more step towards realizing his future by getting success in JEE Advanced. Able also studied for 8 to 9 hours a day.

Abhimanyu of Gurugram urged to know new thing – Racking: 375

Abhimanyu Sinha, a student of Amity International School, Gurugram Sector-46, has got 375th rank in JEE Advanced. He was ranked 256 in JEE Mains. He said that he is more interested in studying and discovering something new or in-depth knowledge about something. He has participated in many Olympiad, NTS, Juvenile Scientist competitions so far. His father Ajit Sinha is an IT consultant. Mother Nimita Sinha is a teacher. He has scored 83 in Physics, 80 in Chemistry and 81 in Mathematics. Amity student Kanishka secured 433 rank in JEE Advanced. His rank in JEE Main was 1171. They have achieved this rank by studying six to seven hours in both.

Faridabad: Jasjot gets All India 111th rank

Faridabad: Many promising in the district have won the name in the JEE Advanced exam. Jasjot has ranked All India 111th. He wants to do research in Electronics Engineering from Delhi IIT or Physics from IISc Bangalore. Apart from this, Itixha Jain, a student of MVN, has got 1303 rank.

Sampan Manna: 371st rank, future decoration purpose in the field of research:

I have always been interested in research, so I want to shape the future in this field. This is to say that Sampan Manna, who got All India 371 rank in JEE Advanced exam. He said that he has worked hard to improve his ranking in advance. I was ranked 802 in JEE Mains. Sampan has been a student of MVN School Sector-17. Had secured 98 per cent marks in class 12. He says that hard work has paid off and I am happy with my performance. Sampan Manna said that apart from JEE Mains and Advance, they have also passed examinations like Olympiad, KVPY (Kishore Vigyan Protsahan Yojana), NSEP (National Standard Examination in Physics) and NSEC (National Standard Examination in Chemistry). He told that his father Suman Manna is an engineer in Noida, while his mother Reshmi Manna is an engineer with Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Sampan said that Abh wants to do engineering in electronics by taking admission in Delhi IIT. Also want to do research in the field of physics in future. For this, he will enroll in IISc (Indian Institute of Science), Bangalore.

Sampan said that both his father Suman and mother Reshmi are engineers. Hence, he had set a goal of becoming an engineer since childhood. Both of them assisted in the preparation of the entrance examination. He never let anything fall short. At the same time, Principal of MVN School Sector-17, Aaliya Venkatesh has also supported a lot. Along with studies in school, cooperation is also provided in engineering preparations.

Noida’s goal was achieved by ranking 12th, distance from social media and mobile games

Lakshya Gupta of Noida has secured All India 12th rank in the examination results of JEE Advanced. Vaibhav Agarwal, resident of Sector-50, has also made his way easier for IIT by securing 127 rank. A resident of Noida Sector-82 Vivek Vihar, Lakshya said that his father Yogesh Gupta works in a private job and mother Shaily Gupta is a housewife. He did his early education from Delhi Public School, Noida. After this he moved to Kota and did his 12th class from DD Public School Kota. He said that he has not yet created his account on any social site. When tired during studies, he used to relieve his fatigue with music and sports. Lakshya Gupta said that he got this success by reading little but continuously. He wants to study computer science from IIT Bombay and is looking forward to it.

Vaibhav studied for nine hours every day

Vaibhav Agarwal, resident of Noida Sector 50, has secured 127th rank in All India. Aggarwal told that his father Rajiv Agarwal is a chartered accountant and mother Pooja Agarwal a housewife. Vaibhav has completed 12th standard from Amity International School Noida. He has worked hard all year for JEE. Initially, they used to prepare for 4 to 5 hours and when exams came close, they started studying for 9 hours daily. He has informed that he likes to play favorite sports in whatever time is left apart from his studies.

Vaibhav informed that due to the high number of reports of confusion in social media, he does not like it. Vaibhav wants to do computer science from IIT Delhi and has started efforts for this.

Vaibhav Raj of Ghaziabad ranks third

Vaibhav Raj, a resident of Muradnagar, has increased the pride of the district by getting the third rank in the JEE Advanced examination. At the same time, eternal garg of Nehru Nagar has attained 19th rank. On Monday, after the result of the examination, there was an influx of people who greeted promising students at their homes. Vaibhav of Muradnagar had passed the 12th examination with 99 per cent marks. His father is an officer in a factory in Muradnagar. Vaibhav has prepared for JEE examination from Kota Rajasthan. Vaibhav had secured 45th rank in the JEE Main examination. Now in the JEE Advanced exam, 340 marks out of 396 has secured the third rank. He has given this credit to his parents and guru. He said that he has achieved this position only through his cooperation and inspiration. Vaibhav further wants to study computer science from IIT Bombay. Vaibhav told that along with intermediate studies, he was also preparing for JEE. He studies for five to six hours per day.

Ghaziabad: Eternal Garg attains 19th rank

Shashwat Garg, hailing from Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, has secured 19th rank in JEE Advanced. Eternal wants to study computer science from IIT Mumbai or IIT Delhi. Prior to this, he has increased the pride of the district by getting 36th rank in JEE Main. He achieved this position by studying for six to seven hours. Eternal owes this to his parents and guru. Shashwat’s father Rajesh Garg is a managing director in a company and mother Neetu Agarwal is an Ayurveda physician.

Kshitij Jha gives credit to parents

Kshitij Jha, hailing from Vasundhara, has secured 385th rank in the JEE examination. Kshitij scored 94 percentage points in the outside. He has attributed this to his father Purnanand Jha and mother Alka Jha. Horizon wants to pursue further studies in computer science engineering.