Red Bull, who will jump?

The passage of Hamilton to Ferrari it was a huge blow. But if Ferrari had waited a moment, they could have signed Max Verstappen. AND the paradox that emerges from what is happening these days in Formula 1, with the Red Bull world champion who risks exploding for what the English define “excessive ambition” by Christian Horner, the owner, who attempted to purchase the team, removing it from the direct management of the Austrian parent company. Hence a series of cross-revenge, with the loophole of bringing one to light pseudo-sexy scandal to hide other uncomfortable truths.

The fact is that while F1 is about to face the second stage of the world championship in Saudi Arabia, European law firms are developing a loophole that allows Red Bull an escape route that does not further disturb the image, saving the team from implosion. Because it is now clear that between Horner and Helmut Marko, one will have to jump and then we'll see what happens. It's easier for Horner to skip over, as he got himself into a lot of trouble – or was pushed by those who don't appear today but have done a lot in the shadows – perhaps due to an excess of trust in collaborators who then turned their backs on him. But Horner had already entered into a stinging conflict with Adrian Newey before thatthe man whose cars gave Red Bull all the world titles it won. So a relationship that was idyllic for years is no longer so.

Newey and Ferrari, evidence of flirtation

Those who know him closely maintain that Neweya character who doesn't like the spotlight, much less controversy, both bored and nauseated from what is happening before his eyes. No declaration, but the desire to get away from everything is making its way, proof of this ispurchase of an amazing boat under transoceanic sailing, a 24.5 meter Oyster 855, the design of which he collaborated directly on, which will be delivered to him in the coming months. And that it intends to moor in Monte Carlo or surrounding areas. That is, very close to Italy. So much so that it is whispered that Newey intends to step aside a bit to have more free time to go to sea (he will also have his contribution in the Swiss boat “Alinghi” which will participate in the next America's Cup), but without abandoning the planning of car. And so it comes to mind that a collaboration could begin with Maranello without an employee relationship and without the strict constraints of Red Bullbut perhaps more focused on the concept of the car and related developments. Why not? It could be very interesting…

Hardly Ferrarifaced with the turbulence shaking Milton Keynes, did not make advances to the best designer in history: It would be worrying if it hadn't happened. It is also difficult to imagine that Lewis Hamilton, who always admired Newey but never worked with him, did not talk about this with Vasseur. Although it is plausible that a smart manager like Toto Wolff would be moving along the same lines. However, if years ago the obstacles that prevented Newey from joining Maranello were many and justified, today for Newey there could be all the conditions for the great choice. With which Ferrari would have a guaranteed future.