Parents of students reported that they had received marketing phone calls promoting “remote” private lessons for all curricula of the Ministry of Education, and British and American curricula, indicating that the competition between owners of private lessons had reached the stage of marketing them through annoying promotional calls.

While «Emirates Today» monitored the preoccupation of mothers searching for the best private lessons in social networking groups with the beginning of the end-of-year exams for the various academic levels, and the mothers attributed this to the fact that the student finds it difficult to study the curriculum on the night of the exam, and that the teachers of private lessons have sufficient experience in explaining Curriculum, and giving the student the short typical answers, indicating that teachers do not send work papers or conduct remedial classes before exams, and do not answer students’ questions sent via e-mail.

At a time when school administrations confirmed that private lessons focus only on a part of the curriculum, which shocks students during exams whose questions include the curriculum, and that teachers are obligated to send working papers to students from different educational levels via the electronic system, and to conduct “remote” remedial classes in All curricula, the evening of the night of each exam.

In detail, the mothers of the students, Rashid Hassan, Saeed Abdo, and Hammam Al-Ezz, said that social networking groups are one of the most interactive platforms among mothers of school students during the exam season, as mothers help each other to publish the names of the best teachers and teachers of private lessons, in order to help the rest of the group members to communicate. To book appointments and private lessons “remotely” for their student children.

They added that the reason behind the mothers’ search for private tutors before the end-of-school exams is that the teachers did not send worksheets for the curricula that will be included in the exams, or any short video clips to explain the curricula, which makes it difficult for mothers to understand the curricula and explain it clearly to their students.

They pointed out that the student finds it difficult to study the curriculum on the night of the exam, especially the questions that require measuring the student’s skills, and require expanded and clear answers. And they added that private lessons teachers have sufficient experience in explaining the curriculum, giving the student the short typical answers, and answering scientific terminology.

They explained that although they rejected the idea of ​​private lessons, as it establishes a dependent generation, the failure of some teachers to send work papers, conduct remedial classes before exams, or answer students’ questions sent via e-mail, pushes students’ families, especially mothers, to search. About a private teacher with the beginning of the end-of-school exams.

For their part, school administrations, who preferred not to be named, reported that mothers’ resorting to booking appointments with private lessons teachers may lead to focusing on questions that are presented as expected in the exam paper, and also leads to focusing on part of the curriculum and ignoring the rest, which is what happens. A shock to the student when taking the exam, in the event that his understanding of the curriculum and the method of answering the questions is different from what he studied in the semester, and it may lead to his inability to answer the exam paper in a typical way, and thus his grades will drop.

She added that all teachers are obligated to send working papers to students from different academic levels via the electronic system, and that any student who did not receive the work papers, due to a technical malfunction or for any reason, must communicate with the department head, and obtain work papers related to the end-of-year exams. and not resorting to private tutors.

She indicated that teachers are obligated to conduct “remote” remedial classes in all academic curricula, at seven o’clock in the evening on the night of each exam, in order to explain the lessons in the exam paper, the mechanism of questions that will be included in the paper, and how to answer them, and all students’ questions are answered. Online attendees. School administrations attributed the resort of some mothers to private lessons teachers to their failure to follow up on the e-mails of their students, and their failure to communicate with the heads of departments to find out the details of the schools’ preparations for the end-of-year exams.

On the other hand, the parent of a high school student, Abdullah Muhammad Al Zaabi, said: “I received a marketing call over the phone during the past days, promoting private (distance) lessons, after I select the materials in which my son needs strengthening, and then select the package that suits me. In terms of price, as one class starts from 70 dirhams for half an hour, and whenever the student needs more time, an additional value is calculated on the time he spends after the specified time of the lesson. He added that he does not trust such promotional companies that communicate via people’s phones randomly.

Kholoud Al Balushi, the guardian of two primary school students in a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, supported him in the opinion, saying: “I am used to marketing phone calls to promote real estate or electrical household appliances, and others. his kind.”

She added: «This promotion got me interested, as I started by asking the caller about how to know the level of the student before entering the stage of choosing the appropriate teacher for private lessons, and the duration of each lesson, and his answer was that the nature of the curriculum that the student receives is known, and what materials he needs She has private lessons, then a (remote) test is done for the subjects chosen by the guardian, and the student’s level is determined according to the test result, after which the teachers authorized to give private lessons will be nominated.

And she confirmed that the prices are competitive, compared to in-person private lessons, explaining that during the Corona pandemic period, she had prior experience with “remote” private lessons, and found them useless for primary school students, due to the student’s lack of focus on the screen, and the indifference to the teacher’s explanation.

While the guardian of four students in different educational stages in a private school in the city of Kalba in the Emirate of Sharjah, Fatima Hamid, said: “The communications that come from marketing companies over the phone, which are affiliated with educational companies that specialize in (distance) private lessons are few, compared to annoying communications. Which markets for the sale of real estate, apartments and others ».

