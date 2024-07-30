A group of students who protested at the National Experimental Security University (UNES) have been missing since election Sunday (28) after denouncing abuse of power by the university director, who allegedly forced students to vote for Nicolás Maduro.

According to the NGO Provea, which specializes in defending human rights, the university students demanded that they be granted the right to vote freely in Venezuela. Since then, the whereabouts of the victims of forced disappearance have not been known.

Some young people who disappeared from the institution, which is dedicated to preparing candidates for the Bolivarian Police Corps (PNB, in its Spanish acronym), were identified as Derwin Linares, Eudimar Labrador, Maick Delfín and Antonio Gutiérrez. Unes confirmed the disappearances to the portal SuchCual.

New information released on Tuesday afternoon (30) indicated that Labrador and Delfín were located and are being held. Delfín is reportedly in a PNB facility in San Bernardino, while the location of Labrador’s confinement is still unknown.

They were arrested on charges of treason and incitement to hatred, according to Provea. There is no information about the other missing people.

The relatives of the aspiring officers of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) say they are desperate because they do not know the whereabouts of the young men. Some even said they went to several detention centers to try to identify them, but received no response.

UNES’s general director of security, Major John García, told the portal Such as that the accusation that he forced students to vote for Maduro was false and that he was just “a student who wanted to put on a show.” He also said that no one who disappeared would be punished for their statements.

Forced disappearance is one of the methods most used by the Chavista dictatorship to illegally deprive critics of the socialist regime of their freedom.

These repressive actions are prepared by state agents who seek to generate terror among opponents and their families in this way, in order to prevent critics from gaining strength and denouncing the dictatorial abuses in the country.

The NGO Provea reinforced that Venezuela has an open investigation at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity, which involve forced disappearances, violence, arbitrary arrests and disrespect for other human rights.

Protests against Maduro are marked by violence

Since the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced the victory of the Chavista dictator for a new term, amidst several allegations of electoral fraud, Venezuelans have taken to the streets in massive protests against the lack of transparency in the results.

In the last few hours, six deaths have been confirmed, in addition to hundreds of arrests, including that of party leader Freddy Superlano, from the opposition Popular Will, a member of the United Democratic Platform (PUD) coalition.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, who is an ally of Maduro, presented on Tuesday (30) an assessment of the actions of security forces during the demonstrations, blaming the opposition for the violence.

Saab classified the Venezuelans protesting in the streets as “criminals” who do not act peacefully but generate violence, which is why they are being accused of crimes such as public instigation, obstruction of public roads, incitement to hatred, resistance to authority and, “in the most serious cases”, terrorism.