Students | Minister Honkonen: The maximum price of student meals will increase by 50 cents in October in order to secure the existence of student restaurants

Honkonen also wants to increase Kela’s meal subsidy, but it will not increase until after the turn of the year.

University students the prices of student meals are going up in the fall. Science and Culture Minister Petri Honkonen (center) tells STT that the maximum price of a student meal will be increased by 50 cents from the beginning of October.

According to Honkonen, the purpose is to make changes to the maximum price of a student meal because the costs of student restaurants have significantly increased with inflation.

“The price of food has risen so strongly that it is already threatening the existence of these student restaurants. Of course we don’t want that,” says Honkonen.

Student restaurants the activity is bound by the government decree, according to which the maximum price of a student meal entitling to the subsidy is five euros. Special rations may cost more.

Kela’s meal allowance is currently 2.30 euros per portion, so students usually have to pay the difference from their own portion, i.e. 2.70 euros.

Honkonen says that he is also proposing to the government’s next year’s budget proposal that the meal subsidy for a student meal be increased by 25 cents, so at the turn of the year the price of a student meal may drop again.

I support and the difference in the timing of the increase in the maximum price is due to the fact that the support is a matter related to the state budget, while the maximum price is regulated by a government decree. The rest of the state budget will be decided by the parliament by the end of this year.

“The meal allowance will rise as soon as possible. If the parliament approves it, the cut in the student’s budget will not be that big,” says Honkonen.

According to him, both student organizations and companies running student restaurants have appealed to him.

He adds that by raising the maximum price, restaurants can also prefer Finnish ingredients, because if profitability becomes tighter, restaurants will buy cheap foreign food. He also sees it as a risk that restaurants will unilaterally change their menus if the maximum price is not increased.

Honkonen says that Kela-supported catering for university students is also good social policy.

“It supports healthy eating at that stage of life and is also an important part of promoting sociality on campuses,” says Honkonen.

Galloping inflation, i.e. the rise in prices, has also hit low-income students. Honkonen reminds that even though the prices of student meals are now rising, efforts have been made to take care of students’ livelihoods.

“Nowadays, the study grant is linked to the index, and the government has now made these additional index increases for all basic benefits”, which also includes the study grant.

He adds that during the corona period, it was agreed with the taxman that student meals can also be sold from student restaurants to take away, with a reduced value added tax.

“That’s also a good service for the students,” he says.