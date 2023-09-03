Petersburg police detained five suspects in the kidnapping of a teenager

Petersburg police detained a group of five people aged 18-19 on suspicion of kidnapping a 17-year-old teenager and extorting money from him. This was reported in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, writes TASS.

It is reported that on the night of September 1, the teenager’s mother turned to the police, who said that on August 17 in the Vsevolozhsk district of the Leningrad region her son was kidnapped by a group of unknown people. In the statement, the woman indicated that the young man was put into the car by his acquaintances, who began to extort 50 thousand rubles from him under the pretext that he had allegedly committed an unlawful act. The teenager withdrew 49 thousand rubles and handed over to the attackers. Having received the money, they dropped the guy off in the parking lot.

The police identified and detained the suspects. They turned out to be three students of a technical school and secondary educational institutions, as well as a non-working resident of St. Petersburg and a resident of the village of Pargolovo.

The investigating authorities initiated a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Kidnapping” and Part 2 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Extortion”.

