Four students from the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at the College of Engineering – Abu Dhabi University succeeded in inventing a secure health monitoring system based on artificial intelligence using Internet signals (Wi-Fi), which may change the scene of patient monitoring. The system developed by the students, Kamel Qasim, aims to: Sarah Siam, Youssef Salem, and Ahmed Hadi, under the supervision of Dr. Murad Al-Rajab, will address long-term challenges associated with methods for monitoring human vital signs, such as breathing and heart rate via wireless Internet signals.

In detail, the students participating in the project stressed that this innovative system embodies how advanced technology and artificial intelligence can be harnessed to address healthcare challenges, paving the way for a future where high-quality medical monitoring is available to everyone, anytime and anywhere. They pointed out that the innovation is a mobile application for patients and caregivers, and enables continuous monitoring of patients’ vital signs, without the need for wires and physical sensors, enabling them to play an active role in managing their health while they are in hospital, especially individuals with chronic diseases or elderly patients. It also reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections, contributes to improving health outcomes, and significantly reduces healthcare costs.

The students pointed out that traditional monitoring systems often rely on a set of wires and sensors attached to patients, which causes discomfort and limits freedom of movement. In addition, these systems can be vulnerable to false alarms, increase the fatigue of healthcare workers, and jeopardize patient care. They pointed out that the project also overcomes the challenges of continuous monitoring outside hospitals, which poses a risk to many patients, especially those suffering from chronic diseases, and are exposed to undetected health deterioration due to their inability to go to healthcare centers, as well as the challenges related to monitoring patients’ vital signs during epidemics.

They emphasized that their innovation overcomes these challenges by harnessing the power of Wi-Fi technology and artificial intelligence, as the innovative system uses Wi-Fi signals to detect subtle changes in the patient’s vital signs while maintaining the patient’s privacy and the security of his health data, which eliminates the need for physical contact. Or specialized sensors, the system also makes use of advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze the data.

They pointed out that they were keen during the design of the innovation to make the system’s interface easy to use and seamlessly integrate into current healthcare workflows, so that doctors and nurses can easily monitor their patients through a secure web-based dashboard, providing them with immediate access to vital signs data and alerts for any Abnormal changes in breathing rates and heart rate. Obtaining this timely information enables healthcare professionals to make timely decisions and interventions, saving patients.

• The innovation is a mobile application for patients and caregivers, which allows continuous monitoring of patients’ vital signs.