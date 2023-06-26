Monday, June 26, 2023, 5:05 p.m.



When you are 18 years old, deciding what you want to dedicate yourself to during the rest is a decision that can be a real puzzle. Some are guided by vocation, economic remuneration. With the age of majority already fulfilled, or almost, many believe that they are old enough to choose their future.

One of the previous steps, and that can determine the future of the students, is the entrance exams to the University, the Ebau. In this test, young people must examine themselves on everything they have learned during the course in order to obtain the grade that allows them to access the career they want. In the Region of Murcia, a total of 7,683 students have taken these tests, which 94.7% of the students have passed. Although the truth is that in some communities the Ebau has not yet finished, this is the case of Castilla and La Mancha and Andalusia.

When choosing a career there are many factors that are taken into account, but perhaps the most decisive are the professional opportunities they have. Undoubtedly, degrees have undergone many changes over the years, especially with the advent of new technologies that have changed the professional profiles sought. Deciding what you want to do for the rest of your life is no small feat and for this reason it is normal for many to be assailed by doubts about whether the chosen option is the correct one.

It is also true that within the large number of careers that are offered in universities, there are some that go unnoticed compared to others. This means that due to its low number of enrollees and graduates, due to how unattractive it may seem to future university students, they have an employment rate that can be as high as 100%.

Agronomic Engineering, the great unknown



This is the case of the Agricultural Engineering degree, which a few years ago was in high demand to be able to access it and currently usually has a low number of students. This is because currently other types of engineering tend to be more attractive, such as Mechanics or Aerospace. According to Rosario Haro, deputy director of Academic Organization of the Higher Technical School of Agricultural Engineering of the Polytechnic University of Madrid, in an interview conducted by ABC, this is because “young people associate this word with having to work in the field” and qualifies this race as “the great unknown of biotechnologies”.

Agricultural Engineering is a profession that brings together studies related to livestock, technology and agriculture. All this means that the rate of graduates who after leaving university find a job is almost 100%.