High school students in Moscow schools will study remotely from October 19 to November 1. Elementary students will return to full-time studies after the holidays. The corresponding decree was signed by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin, it says in the personal blog of the mayor.

“Pupils of grades 1-5 return to schools and resume their studies in full-time mode. Schoolchildren in grades 6-11 will switch to distance learning for the next two weeks, ”Sobyanin said.

He explained that this decision was made due to the fact that older students are more at risk of contracting coronavirus infection – they account for two thirds of sick children. In addition, it is more difficult for younger students to adapt to the distance format, while older students switch to distance learning without difficulty.

In total, 540 thousand children go to grades 1-5 in Moscow, and half a million go to grades 6-11.

500 thousand Moscow children will switch to telecommuting after the end of the holidays

Sobyanin noted that the measures already introduced so far have helped contain the spread of coronavirus infection, but the situation is alarming.

On Monday, the number of hospitalizations reached 1,250. The number of detected cases is very close to five thousand. Of course, this is of great concern. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

The new measures will help to significantly reduce the epidemic burden on schools. “There is an opportunity to disperse children as much as possible inside buildings and to minimize contacts between students of different classes in recreation facilities, canteens and at entrances,” Sobyanin said.

For the same reason, institutions of additional education and children’s leisure organizations subordinate to the Moscow authorities will be closed until November 1. The same decisions are recommended for private schools and leisure centers.

At the same time, transport cards for schoolchildren in grades 1-5 will be unlocked.

Older teachers in the capital and those teachers who have chronic diseases will switch to remote work.

The mayor explained that in two or three weeks, a new teaching format will be introduced in separate classes – tutoring.

“Students and graduates of pedagogical universities will be temporarily invited to conduct lessons in schools,” Sobyanin said. Experienced teachers, he said, will supervise the workflow remotely like senior mentors.

The mayor also recalled that older teachers and teachers with chronic diseases will receive priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine.