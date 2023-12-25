Serbian students who disagree with the results of the country's parliamentary elections blocked Kneze Miloša Street in the center of Belgrade. This was reported by an Izvestia correspondent from the scene of events on December 25.

The footage shows local youth sitting on the roadway, and someone playing ball in the middle of the road. Whistles are also used to attract attention.

Serbian media reported about the upcoming action. The protest was supposed to last for an hour, after which the young people promised to block roads in two places if the departments did not answer their questions.

The riots in front of the Belgrade administration began on Sunday, December 24. Protesters who disagreed with the results of the December 17 parliamentary elections surrounded the administration building, climbed the steps and tried to break down the doors. The acting mayor of the city, Alexander Shapich, called the protests Maidanization.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that there will be no violent change of power in the state. He emphasized that power in the country changes through elections, this is a democratic state and it will remain so.

At the same time, the Serbian leader announced the detention of more than 35 protesters in Belgrade, and eight police officers were seriously injured during the protests. 38 people were brought to justice.

Following the results of the parliamentary elections, Vucic announced on December 18 that the ruling Serbian Progressive Party coalition had received an absolute majority in parliament – it gained more than 47% of the votes. Then the Serbian president noted that the coalition “Serbia must not stop” would receive at least 127 parliamentary seats out of 250. Also, according to him, at least 67 out of 120 seats in the parliament of the autonomous region would be received.

After this, in Belgrade, protesters blocked the central streets and surrounded government buildings demanding that the results of the last elections be cancelled. They accused the authorities of falsifications; the organizers of the protests were pro-Western parties that have been in opposition for many years.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, commenting on the situation to Izvestia, pointed out the attempts of the collective West to shake up the situation in the country using the techniques of “Maidan coups.” She called adherence to the country's constitution, as well as respect for the choice of the Serbian people, the only possible reaction in this situation.