Food is not only delicious, but it can also be dangerous for some people. Beyond allergies, there are cases where certain products are made with the intention of pushing the resistance of some people to the limit. This was the recent case of a pair of students in Japan, who had to be admitted to the emergency room after eating potatoes very spicy.

Recently, it was revealed that 14 students from a high school in Tokyo had to be admitted to the nearest hospital after eating spicy potatoes. We’re not talking about just any sauce here, but rather a product made from the infamous ghost pepper, or Bhut Jolokia, which is considered one of the hottest chili peppers in the world, and which can cause a number of problems for people who consume it.

In Japan, the company Isoyama Corp distributes the so-called R 18+ curry chips throughout the country, potatoes that are made with ghost pepper. On its website, The company has indicated that this is a product for people over 18 years of age.it is recommended that all those with a sensitive stomach stay away from this product altogether, and it is even recommended to eat these potatoes in the company of another person, in order to avoid possible health complications.

In the case of the young people, some felt acute pain around the mouth area and even nausea. Fortunately, the situation did not escalate to anything serious. Although the 14 affected were taken to the hospital and the authorities provided assistance, None of those involved were seriously injured.and this has surely become a funny anecdote for them. On related topics, on related topics, these are the games with the best food.

Author’s Note:

There is a certain satisfaction in eating very spicy food. While it is true that you suffer constantly, once you get over the pain you can feel that you have achieved something that not many are capable of doing, and that is a very strong motivation for many.

Via: CBS News