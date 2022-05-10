Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- Students from the Autonomous University of the West who are pursuing a degree in Biomedical Sciences organized a kermesse to raise funds and purchase supplements and equipment for the laboratory of their career. This celebration was attended by educational authorities of the institution, in addition to the people who joined this noble initiative by the students.

a fun kermesse

During the feast, attendees participated in various entertainment, such as the case of the civil registry office, where students could “get married”, set to the notes of the Wedding March; participate in the scientific lottery and the contest of chairs. Among those present were teachers and administrative staff, who cooperated in a lively atmosphere full of music. Snacks and fresh waters were also sold at the place.