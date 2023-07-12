Students | Hoas removed rental guarantees from everyone except those with no credit reports: “The rental loss will be taken from everyone’s rent”

The residents’ initiative made Hoas remove the rental deposits from their starting leases. Those applicants who have a non-payment note still have to pay a security deposit and, in addition, a significant rent advance.

Helsinki the region’s student housing foundation (Hoas) has removed rental deposits from all leases starting after the beginning of June.

There is one group of exceptions to the reform: a rental deposit is still required from apartment applicants who have a default notice.

“It’s a good thing for everyone. It gives security to the landlord, and possible rental losses are taken from everyone’s rents”, says the CEO of Hoas Matti Tarhio.

In addition to the rental deposit, those with a non-payment notice generally have to pay a three-month rent advance.

“In the light of the reform, it would be appropriate to examine whether the guarantees of applicants who received a notice of payment default could be reasonable,” says the chairman of the board of the University of Helsinki Student Union (HYY) Nea Hakala.

Hakala reminds that the challenges related to students’ livelihoods are the challenges of the surrounding society and do not only apply to Hoas. According to the information received by HYY, the payment default marking has not completely prevented any student from getting an apartment from Hoas, but rather complicated the process.

“Our starting point is that every student should have the right to their own home,” says Hakala.

Tarhio says that situations are considered on a case-by-case basis. However, Hoas’ website states that the applicant must pay an amount equivalent to three months’ rent in advance. In addition, the rental agreement can initially only be concluded for a fixed period of six months.

According to Tarhio, this is “general practice in the industry”.

Helsingin kaupungin asunnot Oy (Heka) does not ask applicants for a rent guarantee at all. Of course, it must be taken into account that the city of Helsinki manages Heka’s resident selection.

“The city can make a decision to make a fixed-term contract. That’s been the solution for us, but as a general rule, we sign fixed-term contracts for a year,” says Heka’s account manager Riikka Pulkka.

Also, Tampere student housing oy (Toas) does not collect advance rent from its residents.

HYY considers Hoas’s decision to remove rental deposits to be good. According to the chairman of the board Hakala, what is particularly great about it is that the initiative to remove the collateral has come from the residents to the board of Hoas. So the residents have been listened to.