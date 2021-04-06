Students Health care fees for more than 8,000 students are going to be foreclosed – Congestion on the FSHS phone has finally been lifted

University students had to pay the health care fee to Kela on their own initiative by the end of January. The new law also brought students from polytechnics as customers of FSHS.

Abundant 8,000 student health care payments are going to be collected in mid-April, Kela says in a press release.

The law, which came into force at the beginning of the year, transferred the organization of university student health care and the collection of health care fees to Kela at the beginning of this year. Previously, this was the responsibility of the Student Health Foundation (FSHS).

The new law also brought students from polytechnics to the scope of FSHS services.

From the beginning of the year, all university students had to make a payment of about 35 euros to Kela on their own initiative by the end of January.

Students who have ignored the health care fee have received a payment reminder from Kela at the end of February. If the payment has not been processed even after the reminder and it has not been possible to deduct it from the April scholarship, it will go to foreclosure.

According to Kela, a student can avoid foreclosure by paying the fee with the information in the reminder. Payment information can be found both in the payment reminder mailed to the student and online in Kela’s transaction service.

Reform increased the number of FSHS customers considerably: previously its services were used by about 125,000 customers, but after the reform there are about 270,000 customers. The number of FSHS personnel also increased by almost 400.

The number of FSHS local offices also increased from 18 to 45. According to Kela, all FSHS customers have the same range of services in use, regardless of the place of study.

The growth in the number of customers congested FSHS’s telephone services, and from the beginning of the year it could take up to three days for FSHS to call back.

FSHS said todaythat congestion in the early part of the year has finally eased. Its nationwide service numbers are gradually returning to normal service hours. In addition, the Selfchat service, which was closed at the beginning of the year, will reopen on May 3rd.