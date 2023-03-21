Monday, March 20, 2023, 1:34 p.m.



| Updated 18:57h.



This Monday morning the new proximity services between Murcia and Cartagena have started to operate. In total, a dozen trains in each direction from today unite the two main cities of the Region. Previously, 9 daily routes were offered from each station. This increase in the offer is carried out by reorganizing the existing frequencies without assuming the incorporation of new machines. The price of tickets does not reach 5 euros each way, which means a decrease in the cost compared to medium distance and intercity. In addition, it can be free if you have one of the bonds promoted by the central government. Travel time is approximately one hour.

Alejandro Martínez, an electronic engineering student in the port city, affirms that traveling to Cartagena by train is more “comfortable, although it takes less time by car.” He explains that “we have the bond paying only 20 euros as a deposit and it allows us unlimited trips, so we save a lot of money.” He believes that with the new option, which brings together suburban and medium-distance, “the frequencies have improved, yesterday for example, there were very few options to return.”

For Julián Rico, this new service “is great.” It allows this mechanical engineering student to “combine better because I leave class late and before I had to wait for the last one.” After this improvement in interregional rail communications, users continue to demand a direct AVE with Madrid and more high-speed frequencies.