Students | Gloomy research result on the mental health of shopkeepers: “How do they cope in working life?”

According to a study published by Suomen Ekonomi on Monday, 36 percent of shopkeepers are dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their own psychological well-being. Those studying finance are the best.

Aalto University an economist arrives in the lobby of the University of Economics looking a little tired.

Chief economist of the employee organization Suomen Ekonomien Elias Erämaja, 35, has come to talk about the financial impact of student well-being and mental health. Suomen Ekonomit will publish on Monday Mental health outcome warning -in which the subject has been approached through the well-being of economics students.

The results are interesting: 36 percent of shopkeepers are dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their own psychological well-being, and students’ well-being varies depending on the major.

Elias Erämaja, Chief Economist of Finnish Economists, says that he remembers stress and pressure from his own student days. “And then things were basically fine, there were no pandemics or wars.”

Just now Erämajaa herself is getting tired because she is a part-time parent and the child’s kindergarten has called that the child is sick. He should be picked up at home.

“Fortunately, we have a care benefit for a sick child at work. If the child gets sick, the workplace pays for the nurse,” says Erämaja gratefully.

Now the reader may be wondering what this has to do with students’ well-being.

A lot, say Erämaja and the labor market and social policy expert of Suomen Ekonomi who also arrived Veera Hellman26.

“I think one of the most interesting things about our survey was how more than nine out of ten merchants who participated in the survey thought it was important that the future employer invests in well-being at work,” says Hellman.

He says that the students’ answers show that they want life to include more than work and they want to see well-being as a productivity factor.

Studying and especially combining it with work is perceived as a very stressful combination in the light of research, and hope for the future is sought from future working life.

“Many economics students are inherently competitive, and the pressure to perform is intense. Business studies are seen as a hard and cold field of study, but mental health issues also concern shopkeepers,” Hellman emphasizes.

Hellman and Erämaja have studied the economic effects of mental health at the request of the members of Suomen Ekonomien. A third of the union’s 60,000 members are students.

Suomen Ekonomi’s labor market and social policy expert Veera Hellmani, 26, remembers her studies very closely. According to Hellman, shopkeepers dream of a working life with flexibility and humanity.

A wilderness lodge according to the state of students’ mental health is a clear threat to employment.

According to research, the employment rate of depressed people in Finland is 30 percentage points lower than that of the entire population. Half of disability pensions are due to mental health disorders, and the risk of unemployment for those suffering from a serious mental health disorder is 6-7 times higher than the rest of the population.

If the students’ problems materialize as reduced employment, then the longer-term goal of an 80 percent employment rate seems unattainable.

“Many start to feel bad already in high school, and young women feel particularly bad. If students exhaust themselves already during the study phase, how will they cope in working life?”, Erämaja asks.

Mental health the costs consume 5.3 percent of the gross domestic product, which means that in 2022, according to the study, the costs would have been more than 14 billion euros.

In Erämaja’s opinion, mental health policy should be seen as part of economic and employment policy.

“Employment is an important theme in the government program, and the issue is approached through work incentives. We should talk more about whether young people can cope in working life at all. Surgery does not encourage depressed people to work,” says Erämaja.

“Political decision-making revolves around economic numbers. I think the numbers speak for themselves here, and it should be taken seriously. The situation can be put into numbers in such a way that if Finns’ mental health problems fell to half of what they are now, from the point of view of costs, it would solve the sustainability gap.”

According to the survey’s open-ended responses, the reasons for the shopkeepers’ nausea were manifold.

“Loneliness and lack of social relationships came up a lot. Likewise, performance pressures and lack of time for things that are important to you,” says Hellman.

According to the mental health result warning study, men in trades are much more satisfied with their well-being than women. “Women are often perfectionists,” says Hellman.

Research also reveals interesting differences between students of different majors in the shop.

Marketing students do the worst, while finance students do the best.

One explanatory background factor in the matter is gender. Finance students are more typically men, and according to the research, male students are much more satisfied with their own psychological well-being than female students.

“Furthermore, it is clear to finance students what they will do in the future. Wages are also higher from internships than in marketing, where there are still many unpaid internships,” says Erämaja.

“The internships also show a phenomenon where students sit in the office until the evening just to show that they are there and working hard. This, as well as the idealization of excessively long working weeks, is completely stupid, and it should stop.”

of Commerce 751 business students from all over Finland responded to the student well-being survey.

Half of them were students in the Bachelor’s phase and half in the Master’s phase. 67 percent of the respondents were women.