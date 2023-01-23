Arab Health 2023, the leading healthcare exhibition in the Middle East, which will be held from January 30 to February 2 at the Dubai World Trade Center, will witness the launch of the Future Doctor program, with the participation of students from several universities in the country.

As part of this new program, students have developed research that addresses key topics in the healthcare industry in the UAE including radiology, surgery, emergency medicine, pain management medicine, sustainability in healthcare, and healthcare innovation among many others.

The top 15 research papers will be displayed in the form of a poster during the exhibition days, where students will have the opportunity to engage in scholarly discussions of their work with experts who will speak at the “Arab Health 2023” conference. Students’ research covers a wide range of health care factors, including the growing importance of healthcare services After through information and communication technology and others.

“We want to establish this event as an ideal place to launch careers for the next generation of medical professionals in the UAE, as the Future Doctors Program recognizes and encourages young talents to showcase their latest research and inspires them to pursue their specialized education,” said Cynthia Macaruzzi, Conferences Director at Informa Markets, the organizer of Arab Health. This aligns with Arab Health’s mission to support the industry’s transformation and sustainability goals.”

The activities of the “Arab Health 2023” exhibition include holding 10 continuing medical education conferences during its four days, as the event is expected to receive 3,200 delegates and 550 international speakers, as well as the participation of more than 3,000 exhibiting companies from 70 countries around the world. The exhibition will include nine sectors from The products display the latest technologies and innovations in the field of orthopedics, healthcare, public services, imaging, medical devices, information technology, health and prevention, infrastructure and assets.

In this year’s edition, Arab Health will dedicate a Healthcare Transformation Zone that will feature startups and highlight the latest technological developments from global innovators who will showcase their latest products and talk about the future in Transformation Dialogues.

Other events that will take place during Arab Health 2023 will include the Innov8 Talks, which come as part of the healthcare transformation zone and provide an opportunity for 24 SMEs and entrepreneurs to present their latest healthcare ideas, each showcasing unique solutions. And innovative in the areas of prevention, management, operations, diagnosis, and others in addition to organizing a “smart health pavilion” that will allow visitors to experience live demonstrations of the most innovative and sustainable healthcare technologies through collaborating vendors to improve the overall patient care environment.