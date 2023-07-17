Monday, July 17, 2023, 11:21



| Updated 1:56 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Students from the Region of Murcia who have not obtained the Secondary school diploma after exceeding the maximum age established to remain in this educational stage will be able to do so as of this year through the new extraordinary tests. This is how it appears in the Instructions for the beginning of the course that the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment has published this Monday. This second opportunity, which they will be able to access during the two academic years following their departure from ESO, is included in the royal decree on evaluation, promotion and qualification developed by Lomloe and approved in 2021. This indicates that students will take tests or personalized activities of the subjects that they have not passed to opt for the title. The application of this play-off option for ESO students arrives this year due to the staggered application of what is known as the ‘Celáa law’, which last year landed in odd-numbered courses and which this year reaches even-numbered courses, for this reason This exam, which corresponds to 4th of ESO, is applied from the course that begins this year.

In this way, the instructions for the beginning of the course, which are intended to provide guidance on the procedures and actions that the centers that teach Infant, Primary, Secondary and Baccalaureate in the Community must carry out during the 2023-24 academic year, already establish for the total of the courses also the modifications introduced in the new curriculum in accordance with the decrees by which the organization and the curriculum are established in these educational stages.

With the new curriculum, which now reaches 2nd and 4th ESO, Education extends to all students in the Region the recovered curricular diversification programs that provide an alternative path for students who do not acquire the basic skills to complete Secondary, and that offers content adapted to make it more accessible. The model is designed for students who fail to advance and who, after repeating one of the ESO courses, still do not reach the level of their classmates. The new system for grouping subjects by areas that works in 1st and 3rd years since last year also reaches all courses.

Another novelty of this year’s course is the implementation of the transition plan between the stages of Primary and ESO designed by the Ministry, which has the purpose of facilitating the change between both stages and reducing absenteeism and early school dropout. . Education explains in the document that the strategic lines of this plan are “prevention and awareness through the initial diagnosis of detection of needs, training and coordination of different agents involved and rapid intervention”, with special attention to students in situations of vulnerability.