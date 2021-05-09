The Mazarrón City Council is proceeding with the recovery of the Mastia ethnobotanical garden. As approved by the local Government Board, the actions for its remodeling and improvement are being carried out by the fifteen students of the Mixed Employment and Training Program ‘Hortus Viridi’, promoted by the Department of Employment, Training and Local Development.

This garden was created in 2018 and its objective is for citizens to know the relationship between plant species and humans. The actions that are being carried out for its recovery are the cleaning of waste and its subsequent classification, the preparation of the soil, the introduction of new species and the renewal of information and signage posters. In addition, when the space is rehabilitated, the objective is to carry out guided tours for students from the different educational centers.

The Councilor for Parks and Gardens, who is also in charge of the Education area, Conchi Aparicio, emphasizes that “I hope that the people of Mazarron can enjoy this green space that, with the improvements that are going to be undertaken, will look good again and it will be much more accessible. The mayor added that “it will be a good place for children to learn about the environment in a practical and fun way.”